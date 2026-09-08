Ambulance Victoria is reminding the community to get ahead of the spring season and update their asthma action plans.

Spring conditions often present allergens and triggers for people living with asthma, and if unmanaged or not prevented, it can develop into a serious health concern.

Ambulance Victoria director emergency management Dale Armstrong said early preparation is key.

"Asthma affects people of all ages and while it can become life-threatening, it is usually well managed when people understand their triggers and have an up-to-date asthma action plan," he said.

"An asthma action plan is one of the most important tools for managing your condition.

“It helps you recognise worsening symptoms early and know exactly what steps to take."

Common spring triggers include pollen, dust, air pollution and thunderstorms, while indoor irritants such as mould, dust mites and fumes from gas cooktops can also contribute to asthma symptoms.

Thunderstorm asthma is thought to be triggered by a unique combination of large amounts of grass pollen in the air and a certain type of thunderstorm.

For people who have asthma or hay fever, this can trigger severe asthma symptoms.

Symptoms to be mindful of include wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing and chest tightness.

Adults should review their asthma action plan at least once a year, while children's plans should be updated every six months.

"Taking simple preventative steps now can help people stay healthy and active throughout spring, while also reducing avoidable demand on ambulances and hospitals," Mr Armstrong said.

"Always follow your asthma action plan, but if you are having difficulty breathing and your reliever medicine is not helping, call Triple Zero (000) immediately."