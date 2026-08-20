First introduced in the 1980s, the Suzuki Vitara helped pioneer the compact four-wheel drive and built a reputation for capability, efficiency and durability on and off road.

Now, with the Japanese brand’s first fully electric SUV for Australia, the e Vitara has taken on the task of upholding the tradition.

The e Vitara is offered in two variants – Motion, two-wheel drive with 344km range and Ultra, the test vehicle, featuring Suzuki’s All Grip all-wheel drive system, and 395km range.

Pricing could be a problem with the e Vitara Motion FWD tipping the scales at $49,990, plus on-road costs, with the AWD Ultra running away with $58,990, close to top of the class.

Underpinning the e Vitara is Suzuki’s new HEARTECT e platform, developed especially for battery electric vehicles.

This makes the best use of cabin space, structural rigidity and driving range, while absorbing and distributing collision energy, reinforcing occupants’ safety.

Included with every new e Vitara is a Type 2 charging cable with its own bag, valued at more than $1000.

The SUV is backed by Suzuki’s Genuine Service Program, covering standard scheduled servicing for up to five years or 100,000 kilometres and the high-voltage battery for eight years/160,000km.

Added to these are five years of roadside assist.

Deliveries of e Vitara were expected to begin in July.

STYLING

Undeniably Vitara in many ways, the ‘e’ Model is streets away from the Suzuki SUV that has carried the name across many iterations.

This baby steps up with a bold new face highlighted by auto high-beam LED headlamps and a collection of curves and cut-outs.

The profile is straight-out small SUV. The whole thing rolls on snazzy 18-inch alloy wheels.

INTERIOR

Comfy front seats, power adjustable for driver, are heated, while excellent driving position, strong ventilation, general practicality and quality finish lift interior presentation.

The e Vitara feels solid and expensive inside.

The same applies with the rear seat, that also benefits from a slide-and-recline function for the split-fold bench. USB ports, ventilation and cupholders are welcome fixtures to a functional layout.

However, a high floor and the limited access are downsides.

With the rear bench fully slid back, capacity is a slim 238 litres, rising to 306 litres pushed forward. With backrests down, that rises to 562 litres.

And there’s no spare wheel, just a tyre-repair kit.

Capping off the Ultra cabin is a lightweight glass roof with retractable shade that floods the space with light.

INFOTAINMENT

Modern automotive high tech set out in minimalist easy-to-read manner combining instruments and information readings into a single display.

Single-zone climate controls have thoughtfully been removed from the screen and situated alongside the touchscreen for easy access on the move.

An integrated display system includes Apple CarPlay (wireless) and wired Android Auto, satellite navigation and DAB digital radio.

Ambient lighting in 12 colours sets the scene for quality audio reproduction from an Infinity sound system with subwoofer.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The e Vitara 2WD models deliver 106kW of power and 193kW of torque, compared to the AWD’s combined 135kW and 307Nm, the latter as a result of the rear e-Axle, made up of an electric motor, inverter and reduction gears working simultaneously, contributing 48kW and 114Nm.

SAFETY

The e Vitara has earned a four-star ANCAP rating based on European NCAP testing and includes seven airbags.

There’s also a high level of advanced driver-assist systems including auto emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keeping technology.

Electronic stability control is backed up by anti-lock braking, dual sensor brake support, and multi-collision braking.

Additional features include high beam assist, blind spot monitor, plus front and rear parking sensors.

DRIVING

I have to say I have found, over the years, the Vitara, in all its iterations driven, has been good company from the word go.

So, what’s new? One steps (easily and effortlessly) into an e Vitara.

The cabin is longer and broader than the compact exterior suggests, with mid-size space front and rear, including headroom.

The suspension seemed to do a good job isolating the cabin from bumps and noise.

The two-motor Ultra Allgrip-e, which is all-wheel drive, uses the same battery and 128kW/193Nm front motor as the long-range e-Vitara, but adds another rear-mounted 48kW unit.

Energy consumption is put at 16.6kWh per 100 kilometres.

Toyota, with Subaru support, helped develop the electric Suzuki’s AWD system, which includes variable torque distribution between the axles according to traction needs, as well as a limited-slip diff in Trail Mode for extra-slippery conditions.

Two motors enable accurate torque distribution front and rear, improving traction and stability across a variety of driving conditions.

Drivers can delve into selectable driving modes, including Normal, Eco and Sport. with additional Snow mode in 2WD and Trail, all-wheel drive models.

SUMMARY

Suzuki Australia says the e Vitara represents the evolution of a proven nameplate, bringing new customers into showrooms while retaining the trust of existing owners.

Better late than never.

RATINGS

Looks - 7

Performance - 7

Safety – 7

Thirst - 7

Practicality - 7

Comfort - 6

Tech - 8

Value - 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Suzuki e Vitara Motion FWD $49,990

Suzuki e Vitara Ultra AWD $58,990

Options:

Standard, Arctic White (no charge)

Premium, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black Pearl ($745)

Two Tone, (e Vitara Motion only) Splendid Silver with Black Pearl Roof, Land Breeze Green with Black Pearl Roof ($1345)

Note: Note: these prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges. Contact your Suzuki local dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Suzuki e Vitara Ultra AWD, SUV)

ENGINE

Electric motor: Front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor

Maximum power 135kW

Maximum torque: 307Nm

DRIVELINE: Single motor electric, 1sp auto, All Grip AWD

BATTERY: Lithium ion

Capacity: 61kWh

PERFORMANCE:

Driving range (claimed): 395km

Energy consumption: 16.6kWh/100km

CHARGING:

DC Fast Charge 70kW (10-80pc) 45min

AC Charge 11kW (10-100pc) 5hr 30min

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT, AND CAPACITIES

Length: 4275mm

Width: 1800mm

Height: 1635mm

Wheelbase: 2700mm:

Turning circle: 10.4m

Kerb weight: 1860-1899kg

BRAKES

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Ventilated disc

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / 100,000 kilometres

Eight years / 160,000 kilometres, high-voltage battery

Five years roadside assist