Aladdin and his adventures are set to come to life at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 25 July at 7.30pm in a brilliant ballet production and splendour of lush costumes, breathtaking music and beautiful choreography.

A wonderful story of intense love, burning passion, and bold expression full of fantasy and tragedy.

Created by Michelle Cassar de Sierra and Martin Sierra for the Victorian State Ballet, this production promises to become a favourite with Australian audiences.

Heavily inspired by Carl Davis' score and their love of Scheherazade's story, the Sierras produced this unique ballet that introduces additional magic when the Genie of the Lamp appears from a cave of dancing jewels.

Choreographer Ms Sierra said this ballet is unique in choreography, costuming, strong storytelling and great musical score.

“Aladdin had its world premier in August last year and we have been performing it nation-wide since,” she said.

“So, this has been an ongoing period of rehearsing and performing.”

In a marvellous display of classical ballet technique and stunning music and lighting, the Genie and his dancing jewels will make this cave an unforgettable experience.

This production depicts Aladdin, the son of a deceased Chinese tailor, in ancient Arabia, beautifully incorporating elements inspired by the Arab world and segments from the classic ballet “La Bayadere".

Ms Sierra said this ballet is very special and suitable to general audiences of all ages and backgrounds

“It is a very enjoyable, and entertaining production which is a great day out at the ballet for families and friends,” she said.

With a magical display of virtuosity and mesmerizing choreographic skills, Aladdin by Michelle Cassar de Sierra and Martin Sierra is a show for the whole family.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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What's On In Brief

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Meet the Author - Peter Mitchell

Join Peter Mitchell at the Wangaratta Library on Thursday 25 June from 2:30-3:30pm as he discusses his recent release 'I'll Walk Beside You', a vivid portrait following the extraordinary true story of ordinary men drawn into the heart of World War II.

Drawing on never-before-seen letters, diaries and oral histories, Peter brings to life the courage, humour and unbreakable mateship that kept the 2/2 Pioneer Battalion alive on the Burma Railway

Bookings are free but essential.

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Mountains & Streams exhibition at Art Gallery On Ovens

Peter Bridle's exhibition 'Mountains & Streams' is on display at the Art Gallery On Ovens from Thursday 25 June - Monday 6 July.

The exhibition features a selection of landscape photography captured in Scotland, New Zealand and Australia.

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Sounds in the Shelves at Wangaratta Library

Enjoy a special performance by Charley Miller on Thursday July 2 from 6.30pm at the Wangaratta Library.

Charley is 16 years old and plays a contemporary styles of music, her inspirations are Sienna Spiro and Raye.

This is a free event to showcase the local young talent.

Escape from the cold, bring your friends, family and nibbles and settle in for this musical performance.

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NAIDOC Week community gathering

Celebrate NAIDOC Week with a vibrant community event on Thursday 9 July from 10am-2pm at Apex Park honouring the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This special gathering brings people together to recognise connection to Country, celebrate culture and learn through shared experiences.

Enjoy a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere featuring cultural activities, a free barbeque, live entertainment, and opportunities to engage with local voices.

Whether you’re attending with family, friends or colleagues, this event offers a meaningful chance to reflect, connect and celebrate community spirit.

Join the community to acknowledge the past, celebrate the present and look forward to a strong and united future together.

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Community Dance Around on in Whorouly

Dust off your dancing shoes and join a lively night of country-style fun at the Community Dance Around on Friday 10 July from 7pm to 10pm at Whorouly Library Hall with a donation entry of $10 for a family and $5 for an individual.

The evening is open to all ages and experience levels, with live music by Bally Kiel, a friendly atmosphere and even a lucky door prize.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Wangaratta Art Gallery exhibition openings

Join in the Wangaratta Art Gallery's opening of 'Petite Miniature Textiles 2026' and 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' by artist Ali Noble on Friday 26 June from 5.30pm.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

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Hughesy is cooking up comedy

Comedian Dave Hughes is gearing up to bring his stand-up show, ‘Cooked’, to Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 18 July at 7pm.

Known for his comical take on the world and appearances on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ and ‘Taskmaster Australia’, Dave is now touring the country.

Audiences can expect a good time, a night of laughs and brutally honest tales of his experience on the football field.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au.

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