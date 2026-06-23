A Wangaratta man who is accused of assisting in the sale of guns and drugs to undercover police has been jailed again over the weekend.

The 45-year-old appeared from the custody dock of the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing fresh allegations of family violence.

He had been bailed back in January this year after pleading guilty and being placed on a deferred sentence for a string of abusive family violence offending on an ex-partner.

Defence counsel David Whitehouse told the court the new charges involved alleged offending against the same victim and indicated his client would be pleading guilty to some of the charges.

The new alleged offending comes as the man faces drug and firearm charges.

The court heard earlier this year undercover police had set up an alleged exchange of drugs and three heavy duty firearms, including a shotgun and a revolver, in Yarrawonga on 31 March 2025.

The man allegedly arrived at the sale with 84g of methylamphetamine and three firearms seen to be taken out of his car by a co-accused.

It’s alleged the defendant offered to sell firearms and drugs to one of the covert operatives.

The undercover operation formed a part of a long-running investigation into drug and gun trafficking in the Wangaratta, Cobram and Yarrawonga areas.

In court, Mr Whitehouse said he would seek to call the man’s co-accused, a 33-year-old Wangaratta man, as a witness along with several police witnesses, including covert operatives.

The court heard there was a factual dispute in the alleged offending.

Mr Whitehouse said there would be no application for the 45-year-old’s bail and he was remanded into custody.

His family violence related charges were adjourned to 27 August while the alleged gun and drug trafficking offences would be back before the court on 5 October.

The 33-year-old Wangaratta man is part-heard in a committal hearing which will be back before the court on 16 September.

He was also allegedly involved in a botched car fire on Swinburne Drive in January 2025, with that matter to be heard in court on 31 August.