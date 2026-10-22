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Ambition, power, betrayal: Bell Shakespeare’s Macbeth takes centre stage at WPACC

<p>DARK AMBITION: Bell Shakespeare brings its acclaimed production of Macbeth with Anthony Taufa in the title role to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday 29 October. PHOTO: Brett Boardman Photography </p>\\n
<p>DARK AMBITION: Bell Shakespeare brings its acclaimed production of Macbeth with Anthony Taufa in the title role to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday 29 October. PHOTO: Brett Boardman Photography </p>\\n

DARK AMBITION: Bell Shakespeare brings its acclaimed production of Macbeth with Anthony Taufa in the title role to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday 29 October. PHOTO: Brett Boardman Photography

Bell Shakespeare brings its acclaimed production of Macbeth to Wangaratta
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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