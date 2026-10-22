Ambition, power, betrayal: Bell Shakespeare’s Macbeth takes centre stage at WPACC

A terrifying portrayal of moral collapse, Peter Evans’ Macbeth, with Anthony Taufa in the title role, will take viewers on an intense journey into the dark heart of humanity at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday 29 October at 7.30pm. Following a bloody battle, Macbeth and his comrade Banquo are met by three Weird Sisters who prophesy Macbeth will one day be king. Unable to shake the thought, Macbeth tells his wife, Lady Macbeth. Driven by an insatiable hunger for power, posterity and certainty, they commit a murder and set in motion the unravelling of their sanity. With blood on their hands, they face the dire consequences of their despicable actions. Since its inception in 1990, Bell Shakespeare has become Australia's national theatre company specialising in the works of William Shakespeare and his contemporaries. Renowned for bringing these timeless stories to life for contemporary audiences, the company has earned a reputation for delivering bold, innovative productions of the highest artistic calibre. This acclaimed production of Macbeth continues that tradition, offering audiences a thrilling and thought-provoking theatrical experience that showcases the enduring power of Shakespeare's storytelling. Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre venue manager Tanya Camplin said Bell Shakespeare has mastered the art of presenting Shakespeare in a manner that is accessible to the modern-day audience, and Macbeth remains one of the playwright’s most powerful and compelling works. "Through its exploration of ambition, power, betrayal and the consequences that follow, the play remains just as relevant today as it has ever been," she said. "We’re delighted to welcome this gripping production to WPACC and give local audiences the opportunity to experience world-class theatre right here in Wangaratta.” For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Managing blackberries and foxes You're invited to join Edi-Black Range Catchment Group along with Alastair Campbell from Agriculture Victoria at the Moyhu Hotel on Thursday 29 October from 7pm-8.30pm for a presentation on the best practice management of two nasty pests - blackberries and foxes. We will also have a quick chat about Common Mynas and the traps available to borrow. All are welcome. * Wangaratta Community Garden food swaps Community members are invited to swap surplus homegrown and homemade produce at the Wangaratta Community Garden’s monthly Food Swaps on Sunday 25 October. Held on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10am at the Wills Street garden, the free event is a chance to share fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, seeds, preserves, baked goods and more. Everyone is welcome, whether you have something to trade or simply want to connect with others and enjoy the community atmosphere. For more information or to keep up to date with upcoming events, follow the Wangaratta Community Garden on social media. * Talking all things King River over dinner You're invited to join King Basin Landcare along with expert Dr Ian Rutherfurd to learn all about the King River at Cheshunt Public Hall on Friday 30 October, from 6pm-8pm. Ian will discuss the 30 year struggle to balance the ecological, social, economic and cultural values of this fabulous river. The King River/Valley is a microcosm of the same struggle occurring across the planet. All are welcome. *