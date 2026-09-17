An adult rom-com, served up in three courses

What if you could relive the most important moments in your life, over and over, to see how things could have turned out differently? This is the question at the heart of Nick Payne’s romantic stage play 'Constellations' to be performed by Wangaratta Players Theatre Company in November. The play is a stirring and heartrending romance that tells the story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne, and shows their relationship through a number of 'what if' variations - their joy and their heartbreak, their laughter and quarrels, their break-ups and make-ups. This is a sensitive story which reflects the power of human connection in a seemingly random universe. Directed by Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans, the Wangaratta production will feature three different couples, each presenting their version of the play four times over the three weeks run. The couples are of differing age and gender, with the different actors bringing their own reading and energy to the play which will add a different nuance to some of the issues explored around the play's key themes of illness and end of life. The pairings include middle aged couple Roland and Marianne (Amy and Drew Wighton), Aleeta Carmody and Liam Keene as a young Marianne and Roland just out of university, and one same sex couple Marianne and Ro (Bec Carta and Sez Cohen). Bec is a familiar face to Wangaratta audiences and was attracted to audition by the challenge of doing something different. "I've never been cast in a RomCom before and wanted to get out of my comfort zone," she said. "I think Sez and I connected from the first call back audition we had, to be honest. "She's such a genuinely fun person to get to know, it was easy to develop the trust needed to pair up in a stage romance." Bec said it was strictly forbidden for each couple to see what the other couples were doing so each performance will be entirely unique with no crossover. "And even if it wasn't forbidden, I wouldn't want to know as I would be too much up in my head about who's doing what," she said. "It's best not to see the other couples until we're up and running, besides, it was director's orders to stay away from the other couples." Bec said there were potentially some mystic lessons for the audience to take from the play. "For me the message was we're all just particles... The decisions we do and don't make determine the lives we end up experiencing," she said. It was a different challenge for Sez as this is her very first experience working in a theatre group. "It was definitely a challenge at the start, as Bec and I didn’t know each other at all prior to the show," she said. "But once we got over the initial shyness and nerves around the intimacy and emotionality, I’ve really found Bec to be a wonderful person to develop this relationship with and it’s only getting easier the more we rehearse." Sez hopes the audience can find the tenderness and humour in the play and how downright messy love can be. "Ro and Marianne bring their own types of chaos to each other, and throughout that personal chaos comes the whirlwind of their relationship," she said. "But that’s what makes the play so rooted in realism; it’s uncomfortable, silly, heart-breaking and beautiful altogether. "Above all, I’ve learned that I have a massive admiration for theatre and acting, and I’ve found so much joy in it. "As challenging and daunting as it feels at times, it’s been a great outlet for me and I’ve loved every moment working with the cast and crew." 'Constellations' is recommended for mature audiences and will be performed at The Stage Door Theatre, Evans Street Wangaratta from 6 - 22 November at 7.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and to book tickets visit the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Facebook page or go to trybooking.com/DJNDY.