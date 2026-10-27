Annual art exhibition opens tonight

The Wangaratta Artists Society Annual Art Exhibition, celebrating the talent and diversity of artists from Wangaratta and the surrounding region, officially opens on Wednesday 28 October, with guests arriving from 6.30pm for a 7pm opening at 'The Studio' on Tone Road. The annual exhibition gives established and emerging artists the opportunity to exhibit their work while inviting the wider community to experience the remarkable range of creativity found across the North East. Works across a variety of subjects, styles and media will be on display, giving visitors the opportunity to discover local artists and see original artwork firsthand. The popular Brushes Award also returns in 2026 for its second year. Following opening night, the exhibition will be open to the public daily from 10am to 4pm, with free entry. A gold coin donation would be greatly appreciated to help support the ongoing activities of the not-for-profit society. For exhibition information, workshop bookings, membership details and the latest society news, visit www.wangartists.org.au.