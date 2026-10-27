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Annual art exhibition opens tonight

<p>CELEBRATING LOCAL TALENT: Wangaratta Artists Society members, Robyn White, Russell Hunt, Margo Zautsen and Marina Foad pictured holding Melanie Jamieson\\'s work \\'Beyond the garden\\', are encouraging the community to a remarkable range of works by established and emerging North East artists at their annual exhibition opening on Wednesday 28 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>CELEBRATING LOCAL TALENT: Wangaratta Artists Society members, Robyn White, Russell Hunt, Margo Zautsen and Marina Foad pictured holding Melanie Jamieson\\'s work \\'Beyond the garden\\', are encouraging the community to a remarkable range of works by established and emerging North East artists at their annual exhibition opening on Wednesday 28 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

CELEBRATING LOCAL TALENT: Wangaratta Artists Society members, Robyn White, Russell Hunt, Margo Zautsen and Marina Foad pictured holding Melanie Jamieson's work 'Beyond the garden', are encouraging the community to a remarkable range of works by established and emerging North East artists at their annual exhibition opening on Wednesday 28 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

The Wangaratta Artists Society Annual Art Exhibition to open on Wednesday 28 October
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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