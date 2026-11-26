Don't miss Saturday's Wangaratta West Artisans Market, to be held in the grounds of St Michael's Anglican Church, corner O'Leary and Appin Streets. The market will run from 9am to 1pm, offering a range of products including handcrafted items, fresh produce, plants and home-baked cakes. It will be the ideal place to get started on your Christmas gift list. There is also the opportunity to enjoy morning tea, or a delicious brunch/lunch from the barbecue, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. A coffee van will be on-site, the ukulele club will perform from 10.30am, and there will be activities for children to enjoy during the market.