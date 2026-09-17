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Aussie comedy superstar Sammy J brings Hero Complex to WPACC

<p>FIVE STAR COMEDY: Sammy J\\'s latest offering, Hero Complex, is a brilliantly crafted, five-star comedy adventure that blurs the line between reality and fiction.</p>\\n
<p>FIVE STAR COMEDY: Sammy J\\'s latest offering, Hero Complex, is a brilliantly crafted, five-star comedy adventure that blurs the line between reality and fiction.</p>\\n

FIVE STAR COMEDY: Sammy J's latest offering, Hero Complex, is a brilliantly crafted, five-star comedy adventure that blurs the line between reality and fiction.

Audiences are in for an evening packed with laughter, surprising twists and storytelling
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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