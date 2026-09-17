Aussie comedy superstar Sammy J brings Hero Complex to WPACC

Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre (WPACC) is set to welcome one of Australia’s most celebrated comedians when Sammy J takes to the stage with his acclaimed new show, Hero Complex, on Friday 18 September at 7.30pm. Winner of the Best Comedy Award at Melbourne Fringe and nominee for Most Outstanding Comedy at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Sammy J's latest offering is a brilliantly crafted, five-star comedy adventure that blurs the line between reality and fiction. In Hero Complex, Sammy J takes audiences on an extraordinary journey that began with a seemingly insignificant childhood moment. Thirty years ago, Sammy J swapped comics with his school gardener. He didn't know it at the time, but that decision would trigger a remarkable chain of events involving the birth of his daughter, a crime, and a federal policeman searching his attic. What unfolds is a hilarious and deeply personal story that demonstrates just how strange, unexpected and interconnected life can be. Directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Chris McDonald, Hero Complex combines Sammy J's trademark storytelling, musical comedy and sharp wit in a real-life comic-book adventure that has captivated audiences and critics alike. Best known for his award-winning stand-up comedy, television appearances and long-running contributions to Australian comedy, Sammy J continues to cement his reputation as one of the country's most inventive and engaging performers. WPACC audiences can expect an evening packed with laughter, surprising twists and the masterful storytelling that has made Sammy J a household name. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105.