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Benalla author debuts memoir chock-a-block with rollicking good yarns

<p>A GOOD YARN: Benalla resident Andrew Lavis has debuted as an author with his memoir, \\u201CAlmost Killed by a Potato\\u201D. </p>\\n
<p>A GOOD YARN: Benalla resident Andrew Lavis has debuted as an author with his memoir, \\u201CAlmost Killed by a Potato\\u201D. </p>\\n

A GOOD YARN: Benalla resident Andrew Lavis has debuted as an author with his memoir, “Almost Killed by a Potato”.

Andrew Lavis' fast-paced memoir “Almost Killed by a Potato” is inspiring and unforgettable
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 23 October, 2026

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