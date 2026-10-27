Benalla author debuts memoir chock-a-block with rollicking good yarns

Before the age of 26, Andrew Lavis had worked alongside a riot squad at the controversial Bougainville Copper mine in the wilds of Papua New Guinea. He survived an overturned earthmoving scraper, had a machine gun pointed at his head as a mistaken mercenary, rode the worst roads in the world through no man’s land, witnessed an execution of 15 people on a Nigerian beach, and escaped from a police compound in Sudan. Andrew was living, working and playing in the most dangerous places on earth. But it was a humble potato that almost killed him… Benalla resident Andrew has debuted as an author with his memoir, “Almost Killed by a Potato”. Inspiring and unforgettable, strap yourself in for this fast-paced memoir of an Aussie larrikin racing from side-splitting yarns to iconic events and places familiar to the average Australian. The story opens with Andrew’s childhood growing up in the Melbourne suburb of Heathmont in the 1950s and his early brushes with legendary sportsmen Ron Barassi and Frank “Typhoon” Tyson. The biography was written by award winning Riverina journalist Kim Woods and printed regionally by Minuteman Press, Shepparton. 'Almost Killed by a Potato' was officially launched at the Good Old Days Festival at Barellan, NSW, on Friday 2 October. Andrew’s love for the gentle Clydesdale horse spans over 40 years and culminated with him commentating on the Australian record team of 62 heavy horses hauling an Australian built laden wool wagon at the 2025 Good Old Days Festival. Andrew and his wife Anthea live on a small farm at Moorngag with their menagerie of dogs, chooks, horses and cattle, and occasionally hosting visitors in their BnB. 'Almost killed by a Potato' was reviewed by former Olympic gold medalist, Dr Shane Gould MBE OA. “Andrew Lavis’ story is about how he “engineered” a life full of adventure, business and community service," Dr Gould said. "Yet his father wanted him to be an engineer in a very different sense. “At his heart, this gripping story is also about a son’s longing for his father’s love and approval. “Andrew is a masterful horseman with deep practical and historical knowledge of pioneer farming, which he generously shares at events such as the Barellan Good Old Days Festival. "Like a skilled engineer, he brings together the many moving parts of these events to educate, entertain and engage visitors. “That same practical ingenuity shines through in his life. "Andrew has a 'just get on with it' attitude and a warm, personable nature, meeting challenges with resourcefulness and determination. "Yet beneath this capable exterior lies a son’s enduring wish for his father’s approval.”