Members of Boomerang Bags Wangaratta are inviting people who have been involved directly or indirectly with the group over many years to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. It will be held at The Centre, 17 Chisholm Street, Wangaratta on Monday 18 January 2027 from 10am for a free celebration morning tea. There will also be displays, the famous bags for a gold coin donation and beautiful sewn items for sale. All money raised is to be used to produce more items which will then be donated to local charities, including: telemetry bags for the ICU unit at Northeast Health Wangaratta; various bags for foster children through Upper Murray Family Care; plant carriers for Park Lane Nursery; and bags for local op shops. "It will be a wonderful opportunity to say thank you and reconnect with all our wonderful supporters," Mary-Ann Sargent, Boomerang Bags Wangaratta, said. Please RSVP by 11 January 2027 to Mary on 0428 433 543 (essential for catering purposes).