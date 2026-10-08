Candidates need to win votes in person

Seeing Tim McCurdy (Ovens Valley) MP's advertisement in recent issues of the Wangaratta Chronicle reminds me of Viviane King's letter on 17 June 2026. Viviane complained about the notepads and magnets from Tim McCurdy being a waste of money. I agree and I feel the same with the advertisements. Is Tim McCurdy using taxpayers' money to pay for the notepads/magnets and advertisements? For me, seeing a politician's advertisement is not going to get me to vote for them. I am pleased that I went to Steve Manning's meet and greet session on 24 September. Steve was genuine, sincere and passionate in his speech. He comes across as an individual who is very community-minded and believes that the community needs to be listened to more. It is obvious who has my support in this coming state election. Yen Sanderson, Wangaratta Independent candidate has secured my vote I confess that I’d never heard of Steve Manning, the Independent Voices for Ovens community-backed candidate for the November 28 Victorian state government election. So I went along to The Vine Hotel recently to a ‘Meet the Candidate’ event to get an impression of who Steve is, what he stands for, and to assess his energy levels. I came away with a commitment to give Steve my number one vote for the following reasons: Steve impressed me as a genuine and caring man who is engaged with our community, as demonstrated by his professional life as a teacher of the next generation of electricians, his involvement and mentorship of young people through football, his participation in Project 365 which promotes positive mental health, and his support for the local Centre Against Violence, which cares for women and children affected by domestic and family abuse. He is a Wangaratta based family man with a commitment to listening and standing up for the Ovens Valley. He has tremendous energy and passion to bring to the role of representing our voices in the Victorian Parliament. I think that a healthy democracy is one in which elected representatives are able to truly represent their electorates and are not obliged to toe party lines. Any past concerns I’ve had about the power of strong representation by an Independent candidate have been dispelled by the tremendous work of Helen Haines, and Cathy McGowan at federal level, both giving Indi the voice it so deserves, and I feel confident that Steve Manning can do the same for us at state government level. Jill Lindquist, Wangaratta Wodonga city shows how to promote seniors We went to an event at the Cube in Wodonga Tuesday, the ABBA tribute show as part of the Seniors Festival. We noticed a lot of large flags around the town advertising the festival but none are to be seen in Wangaratta. Why? There are lots of signs for a variety of other venues, but nothing for the Seniors Festival. None that I can see anyway. It’s a huge annual event which has been going for 44 years. It celebrates positive ageing and the rich diversity of older Victorians . Can someone explain why Wang doesn’t show flags like Wodonga does? Doug Brockfield, Milawa Share a cuppa and start conversation With 56 Australians diagnosed with breast cancer every day, Breast Cancer Network Australia and Tetley Tea are encouraging people to use an everyday cuppa to start conversations that matter. The call forms part of Tetley Tea’s A Life-Changing Cuppa campaign launched in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, which builds on a ritual already embedded in Australian life - putting the kettle on when someone needs to talk. Open conversations can help build awareness while providing important connection and support for people affected by breast cancer. Breast cancer can affect people at different ages and in very different ways, so it's important people feel able to speak about their health, share their experiences and seek medical advice when something does not feel right. For someone navigating a new diagnosis, going through treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer being asked how they are really doing can also be incredibly meaningful. You do not need to have all the answers; sometimes starting the conversation and being there to listen is what matters most. Tetley Tea will donate five cents from every pink pack sold in Australia to help fund information, resources and support for people affected by breast cancer. For more information or to donate to Breast Cancer Network Australia, visit https://www.tetley.com.au/theuncomfortablecup/ Kirsten Pilatti, Breast Cancer Network Australia CEO