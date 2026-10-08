Celebrate Dolly Parton at film screening

It’s time to put on your rhinestones and raise your popcorn in tribute to the late, wonderful Dolly Parton at the KVA Film Club’s final screening of the season. The much-loved classic film ‘9 to 5’, a joyful, nostalgic comedy starring Dolly alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will be shown at The Cheshunt Hall Cinema on Tuesday 13 October at 7pm for a 7:30pm screening. KVA Film Club’s Anita Torrance said they chose the film as a tribute to Dolly Parton whose loss was felt by so many and offered a welcome change in genre and tone from the other films in the season. "Our film club has previously dedicated screenings to recently lost actors, such as Robert Redford with the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," she said. "We felt Dolly deserved the similar tribute, and 9 to 5 seemed like the perfect choice, a classic, and a fun film to bring everyone together. "We enjoy keeping our program diverse and varied, reflecting the broad range of interests and demographics within our film club membership." The film club has become a much-loved bi-monthly gathering in the King Valley. Anita said the idea grew out of the experience of emerging from COVID, when there was a real concern that people might lose their appreciation for the shared experience of cinema. “After becoming so accustomed to streaming films from the comfort of our couches and beds, we wanted to reignite that connection with cinema as a communal art form,” she said. “Coming together to watch a film, staying afterwards to discuss it, and sharing different perspectives creates a sense of connection that simply can’t be replicated at home. “At its heart, the film club is about bringing people together through the joy, conversation and shared experience of cinema.” Anita encouraged everyone to come along for a fun and relaxed night out with a wonderful community. "The Cheshunt Hall is also a fantastic space for our screenings, adding to the warm and friendly atmosphere, we’d love to see you there," she said. Tickets are available through a $40 Film Club membership covering six bi-monthly screenings, or for $10 at the door for a one-off screening. KVA Film Club is set to launch their fifth season on 8 December, with a launch party complete with drink and snacks. * What's On In Brief * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Rodney Vincent at Da Vinci Social Club Rodney Vincent is set to perform at Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday 11 October. Doors open at 12.45pm, with music starting at 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Tickets are $30 for members, $25 for non-members, including a great afternoon tea. Phone Pip 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com to book. * Good2Go Expo and book launch Wangaratta residents will have a unique opportunity to break the silence surrounding end-of-life topics on Friday 16 October, as The Stage Door hosts the Good2Go Expo and Book Launch. Running from 4pm to 8:30pm, the free community event pairs a hands-on death literacy exhibition, featuring practical resources on wills, advance care plans, and local support, with the official launch of 'The Bird and Bee', a new memoir by local author Rose Sexton reflecting on love, loss, and living life to the fullest, including a theatrical monologue performed in her soulmate's voice. *