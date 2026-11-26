Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) will be the stage for the Victorian Country Long Course Swimming Championships in 2028 and 2030. Sally Whitehouse, treasurer of the Ovens and Murray District Swimming Association, which will host the championships in Wangaratta, said the city had previously hosted the event in 2023 - soon after the opening of the new 50 metre outdoor pool. Ms Whitehouse said the event would draw an estimated 500 to 600 swimmers and their families to the district, to showcase the region and the facilities available at WSAC. "I think it's great to showcase our country clubs, and also for our local swimmers to attend a swimming championships in their local pool - they don't have to travel, they can sleep in their own beds, and they have a bit of a 'home ground advantage'," she said. "Also, the set-up at Wangaratta is ideal, with touch pads and dive blocks at both ends, which you don't see in all pools, and which are great for events like relays. "It also has the indoor pool, which can be used as a cool-down pool." The championships are open to swimmers from the age of 11, up to the 18 and over age group, and are held in January, enticing many families to set their holidays around the event as they base themselves in the Wangaratta area. "Accommodation will be booked out for visitors, and even local people - for instance, from Wodonga - will book accommodation, while all the eateries will be busy across the event," Ms Whitehouse said. The 2028 event will be held on 15, 16 and 17 January, with the 2030 event also to be held in January. Ms Whitehouse said the Rural City of Wangaratta had been great to work with as the O&M District Swimming Association submitted its application to host the events, and the group looked forward to planning further for the championships. "The country championships is an event that all swimmers love to attend, as it's a stepping stone on their journey," she said. The news comes only days after the Rural City of Wangaratta confirmed WSAC will undergo market testing as council examines whether the facility is being operated as efficiently as possible. As reported in Wednesday's edition this week, council CEO Matt Nelson said the review did not signal any decision to hand management of the facility to a private operator. "We need to, as the name suggests around market testing, see where we're at," he said. The assessment forms part of a wider review program that will eventually cover all 27 council services. Council has managed WSAC since 2020 - taking over from YMCA which had managed the facility since 2002.