Wangaratta builder Cleal Constructions has added a state title to its list of honours, with its Phillipson Street renovation winning the 2026 HIA Victorian Housing Awards category for Renovation/Additions up to $500,000. The project beat finalists from across Victoria at the Melbourne Convention Centre earlier this month. It had already won the Renovation/Addition Project Up to $500,000 category at the Northern Victoria Housing Awards in September. Cleal Constructions also received a Highly Commended award at the state awards for their new home build in Dundas Street, which won the Northern Victoria Award for the Greensmart Sustainable category. The same home was also Highly Commended in the Custom Home ($750,000 to $1,000,000) category. Director and owner Emma Cleal said the team was thrilled, and a little shocked, by the result. "There's some beautiful projects in the running and the judges have really high standards, so it's an honour to be recognised," she said. Ms Cleal said the Phillipson Street job took about five months and involved polished concrete floors and extensive steel work. "We put a lot of work into the project, and the local owners are thrilled with the outcome," she said. "We're very proud of what the trades have achieved, from the polished floor, joinery and painting, all trades have showcased their work." The win comes as Cleal Constructions marks a major milestone, having reached 30 years in business. Ms Cleal said the company had been a member of the HIA since day one. Steve Cleal started his career as an apprentice at age 15 and a half at the business's Dobbyn Street address with L.H Brown in 1984 and their son Brad, a qualified carpenter, now works as the business's estimator. She said the family approach set the business apart. "We build projects as if they're our own," Ms Cleal said. "People must be happy with the process and the final product, it's a big investment, so at the end they need to have something they're proud of." Ms Cleal thanked clients for entrusting the business with their build, along with the contractors and suppliers who helped deliver both projects.