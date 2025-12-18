Young siblings Imogen and Eleanor Shuttleworth have brought Christmas joy to children receiving care at Northeast Health Wangaratta, using their own pocket money to purchase gifts for patients in the Paediatric Ward this festive season.

The sisters, who live in Barnawartha, spent the year saving for a special purpose.

Their goal was simple but meaningful: to help brighten the day of children who may be spending Christmas in hospital.

Their thoughtful donation includes gifts for all ages, from newborns through to teenagers, with presents being shared across the Paediatric Ward and the Special Care Nursery.

The selection was carefully chosen to make sure every child, no matter their age, felt included.

Imogen and Eleanor were joined by their younger brother Cooper, who proudly helped deliver the gifts to the ward.

Cooper was all smiles as he passed each item to Nurse Unit Manager Liju Jose, happily handing them over without any interest in keeping a gift for himself.

Staff described the moment as a lovely display of generosity and innocence that lifted the whole ward.

Paediatric Nurse Unit Manager Liju Jose said the children’s kindness had made a real impact.

“They don’t realise how special the gift of thinking of other people is," he said.

"Acts of kindness like this mean a great deal to our young patients and their families,” he said.

Northeast Health Wangaratta extends warm thanks to the Shuttleworth family for their kindness and community spirit.

Their generosity captures the true meaning of Christmas and brings comfort and joy to children spending time in hospital over the holiday period.