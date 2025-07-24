One in five victim-survivors receive two referrals but no accommodation according to the latest report brought by Council for Homeless Persons and Safe and Equal.

And the issue is just as dire here, and local support services Centre Against Violence (CAV), Women’s Health Goulburn North East (WHGNE) and Beyond Housing agree safe and secure housing is an imperative part of delivering responses to family violence.

Report findings indicate inadequate funding toward support services and chronic underinvestment in social housing were the chief drivers of these figures, and those seeking safe and appropriate accommodation are experiencing a "bottle neck" effect.

Key recommendations to the Victorian Government include building almost 8000 new social homes every year for the next decade and boosting funding for specialist homelessness services and family violence services.

In the same week after the report was published, the Victorian Government announced they would be building more than 1000 new social homes; a motion most welcomed and encouraged by Council for Homeless Persons and other services in the family violence and homelessness sector.

But Council for Homeless Persons urged this should mark the beginning of an "ongoing social housing building blitz" in order for victim-survivors experiencing homelessness to be addressed seriously by the government.

Kasi Burge, acting chief executive officer at Centre Against Violence (CAV), said the report has sparked a vital conversation about social housing and welcomed it's recommendations.

"Victim-survivors and their children cannot rebuild their lives if they are unsure where they will sleep or whether they will be safe," Ms Burge said.

"The report highlights how important it is to keep housing at the heart of the family violence response.

"It is not just short-term support; it is a key part of prevention."

The Victorian Government's announcement to build more than 1000 new social homes is a step in the right direction, and Ms Burge said CAV will continue to back calls for sustained and coordinated action to protect women and children leaving violence from being left in the dark.

Women's Health Goulburn North East (WHGNE) have also endorsed the recommendations in the report and praised Council for Homeless Persons for identifying and underscoring the link between homelessness and family violence.

"Housing plays such an important role in our safety and security, and when experiences of family violence are compounded by lack of access to safe housing, women’s choices for themselves and their children become severely limited," policy, advocacy and communications co-ordinator, Katherine Keirs, said.

WHGNE said gender-based violence prevention takes a collective, societal effort through a gender lens underpinned by primary prevention - an approach which recognises the social, economic and demographic factors that influence individual experiences within the health system.

"In order to prevent gender-based violence long-term, governments must commit to sustainable investment in the primary prevention sector on a state and national level," Ms Keirs said.

"Existing strategies and legislation like the National Plan to End Gender-Based violence, Our Watch’s national primary prevention framework, Change the Story, and the Victorian Government’s Gender Equality Act 2020 are all examples of how primary prevention can have an impact when supported or led by our state and national governments."

Beyond Housing communications officer, Michael Lee, said systemic change requires communication and collaboration between services in order for family violence victim-survivors to access a streamlined avenue of support.

"One of the challenges is that sometimes new service systems are developed without considering linkages to existing service systems, which makes it confusing for services themselves, but more importantly for people seeking services," he said.

"And no doubt this leads to people being referred back and forth between services without a lack of clarity about who does what, and what people should expect from services when they get there."

Additionally, he said there is a crucial need for an ongoing commitment to social and affordable housing at a state and federal level.

"Too often the narrative on social media becomes "why didn't she leave?", Mr Lee said.

"My response to that is "and go where?" - I think there is an assumption that there are many options for victim survivors, but there are really not.

"It's not a simple matter of just more of this one thing; it's more appropriate options across the housing continuum - crisis, transitional, private rental, long-term social housing."