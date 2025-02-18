THREE new aged carers from Vanuatu were welcomed to the Respect Aged Care (St John's) and the Wangaratta community last Thursday.

Residents and staff listened in wonder as Mangau Rachel, Sabrina Felix and Racheline Tal shared some of their culture and daily life in Vanuatu, Melanesia, a sub-region of the Pacific Islands.

As part of the event, they performed a dance to "Woman Vanuatu" by Lei & Suzanna, an artist duo local to their area, which lit up the room with smiles.

The trio were recruited by the Respect Aged Care group last year as part of the Federal Government's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.

The PALM scheme enables eligible employers to hire workers from participating countries in the Pacific Islands to fill specified roles.

Ms Felix said the trio felt privileged to have this job to help their families back home.

She said the aftermath of the Port Vila earthquake at home had left many jobless, and a desire to help her family sparked her interest in the four year program.

Ms Felix said looking after the elderly is an important part of Vanuatu culture.

"Back home, we don't have any facilit(ies) to look after elderly, so we just look after them at home," she said.

"Here, we are so fortunate, we learn new things."

Ms Felix said the workplace environment has been lovely, and that administration and workplace staff have been helpful in their training.

She said the three new recruits are still adjusting to Wangaratta life, including the erratic Victorian weather.

"In Vanuatu, it's more tropical weather and it's humid," she said.

"When we came over here, it was new for us to experience that kind of weather, like it's too hot and too cold."

Ms Felix hopes that achieving her qualifications through work and experience at St John's means she will be able to bring that knowledge back home.

"I'm learning more about social care in the aged care sector," she said.

"Every part of this sector is good."

Respect St John's general manager Corrine Hough said she was thrilled to welcome the new members to the St John's family.

"They are so dedicated, so hardworking, they're beautiful," she said.

"We're very privileged to have them here and it helps create our cultural diversity."

The residents at the home have found the new additions equally enjoyable.

"They absolutely love it," Ms Hough said.

"They really enjoy having all the different cultures."

Kathryn Hunter, care manager at St John's, explained that the recruitment process involved travelling overseas to Vanuatu.

"Through that scheme, we've got three staff from Vanuatu," she said.

"We're expecting another three to arrive in the coming weeks."

Ms Hunter said the PALM scheme provided the opportunity for the new carers to fulfil their training on-site, meaning their qualifications will be completed through their employment at the facility.

"They get all their hands-on training, their theory, practical, all on the one site, which is supported by the organisation," she said.

"We're able to give them accommodation on site as well to help support them to settle into the community while they find their feet."

Ms Hunter said the arrival of the new carers was very exciting, but also underscores Respect's commitment to cultural diversity.

"They just fit straight in," she said.