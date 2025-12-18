Eldorado’s St Jude’s Anglican Church community celebrated reaching its fundraising goal of just under $19,000 for vital repairs on the historic building on Sunday, 14 December.

Over 50 gathered at the church to share a meal and celebrate the achievement to restore the 155-year-old church.

St Jude’s Anglican Church was built in 1870 when the population was 4000 and the town was looking towards an affluent future driven by the mining of tin and gold.

Church treasurer and warden Jenny Anderson said the generosity from the community has been marvellous.

“We can’t thank them enough,” she said.

“John and Cheryl Bell have been amazing, forming the committee and running many fundraisers throughout the year since January.”

Fundraisers over the past year have included sausage sizzles, cake stalls, a film screening, and a Wine, Cheese and Art Night, all generously supported by the Eldorado and surrounding community.

Jenny said the money raised will fund timber repairs on the church, including painting, and repairing the roof and the porch.

"We feel like it's a really special place in our community, it's been around for a long time, so it has that heritage factor, but this is also a place for community connection and is a very inclusive space where everyone is welcome,” she said.

Eldorado’s St Jude’s Anglican Church gathers for services at 11am every second and fourth Sunday of the month.