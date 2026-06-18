Organisations and community groups across the Rural City of Wangaratta can apply for funding through council's 2026 Grant Program which opened on Monday 15 June.

Applications close at 3pm on Monday 13 July.

The program includes four funding streams, opening at the same time; Community Grants, Sponsorship Grants, Tourism Event Grants and Quick Release Grants.

Opening all streams together provides a coordinated opportunity for organisations to plan and deliver projects, programs, and events that benefit the community.

“Council’s grants program supports the people and groups who make Wangaratta what it is,” Mayor Irene Grant said.

“It’s always great to see the ideas our local community groups bring forward, and the projects and events they create for people right across our district to enjoy.”

Community Grants support local groups to deliver one off projects and initiatives that strengthen community connections, improve access to services and create inclusive, welcoming spaces across Wangaratta.

Funding is available for a range of activities that respond to local needs and priorities.

Community Sponsorship is a three-year program that supports projects and initiatives over multiple years.

Tourism Event Grants support event organisers to develop and deliver vibrant, inclusive and engaging events across the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Funding of up to $5000 is available for marquee and major events, and up to $2000 for minor events held between 1 September 2026 and 30 June 2027.

Quick Release Grants support small scale projects needing fast turnaround funding and will remain open until all funds have been allocated.

The 2026 Grant Program aligns with the Council Plan 2025 –2029 by supporting projects that help people live healthy, active and inspired lives, strengthen community

connection and inclusion, and ensure services and spaces are safe, accessible and welcoming for everyone.

Last year, the Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Softball Club received funding to deliver its Indigenous Spirit Juniors Baseball Jersey Project.

The funding supported the commissioning of a local Indigenous artist to design the jerseys, production of the uniforms, and a community launch to celebrate the project.

Council officers are hosting information sessions in June to help applicants understand the process and refine their proposals.

Officers will be available to answer questions and discuss project ideas for the Community, Sponsorship, and Quick Release Grant Programs.

Registration for a 15-minute chat is essential, please contact: communitygrants@wangaratta.vic.gov.au

Chat Session Times:

Wednesday 24 June from 10am -12pm, Glenrowan 1880's Café.

Wednesday 24 June from 4-6pm, Wangaratta Library.

Thursday 25 June from 9-11am, Wangaratta Chase Café.

Thursday 25 June from 12pm-2pm, Moyhu Ineeta Café.

More information, including guidelines and application forms, is available at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/2026-Grant-Program.