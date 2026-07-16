A Wodonga woman facing multiple drug-related charges attended Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 15 July, for a committal hearing.

The woman, who was 29 at the time of the alleged offending, was arrested at a Wangaratta hotel on 18 November, 2024, in a stolen Maserati with a co-accused, a 30-year-old Wangaratta man who has been jailed for more than five years on multiple charges involving drug trafficking and conduct endangering life.

Police seized an alleged $10,000 worth of methylamphetamine and $12,000 worth of 1,4-butanediol from the Wangaratta hotel room, with messages on the co-accused’s phone indicating alleged drug trafficking deals.

The Maserati had been one of two vehicles stolen from a Table Top address.

The 30-year-old Wangaratta man was charged with trafficking 82.5g of methylamphetamine.

The Wodonga woman is facing eight charges.

The woman’s defence counsel said since her co-accused had been jailed, the accused had become pregnant and given birth to a son who is facing serious health issues and has been in medical care.

The court heard she has a long history of drug and mental health-related issues.

“Against all odds she has given birth to her son earlier this year,” defence counsel told the court.

“She has completed multiple drug screenings to DFFH, which have all been successful.

“She has shown that the birth of her son has been a real turning point.”

Magistrate Megan Casey said she was not satisfied there was sufficient evidence for a jury to convict the accused, resulting in some charges relating to possession of trafficable amounts being struck out.

The prosecution said while the matter was serious, it was not beyond the bounds of what Wangaratta Magistrates Court deals with on a regular basis.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, 17 July, at Wangaratta Magistrates Court, with an indication the accused would enter a guilty plea to amended charges.