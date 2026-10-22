Da Vinci Social Club welcomes back Tom Routledge

Da Vinci Social Club committee, members and guests are delighted to welcome Tom Routledge back to entertain on Sunday 1 November. Tom is a well-known country rock music entertainer and has been performing since the mid 80s throughout clubs and music festivals spanning Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Apart from his solo artist career, Tom has also appeared in 'The Legends' and 'Stars in the Heaven' tribute shows. Tom will be performing the hits of Gene Pitney, Marty Robbins, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and more throughout his performance. Come and join us for a drink, a great afternoon tea and Tom will take you on a journey down memory lane. You can sit and listen, sing, clap or you can hit the dance floor and move like no one is watching. Tom will be performing from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Cost for members is $20 and $25 for non-members, including afternoon tea. Doors open at 12.45pm. Bookings are preferred for seating and catering purposes, and can be made by phoning 0409 307 606 or emailing dvsc.wang@gmail.com.