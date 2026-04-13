One of Myrtleford's main-street stores, Elkemi, was broken into early last Friday morning.

At approximately 4:30am on Friday, 10 April, employees at the Myrtleford Bakehouse witnessed two perpetrators break into the Standish Street store across the street and make off with several stock items in a white sedan.

Elkemi was closed for the remainder of the day, but the store resumed trading as usual on Saturday, 11 April.

Detective Senior Constable Aidan Hogan from the Wangaratta CIU said the investigation is ongoing and police are calling on anyone with any further information to contact CrimeStoppers (1800 333 000) or the Wangaratta Police Station on (03) 5723 0888.