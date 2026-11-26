From packaging a Christmas present to be delivered overseas to optimising your office workflow in time for the new year, Office Choice Wangaratta has you sorted. For one of Australia’s largest office suppliers, Office Choice sure knows how to look after its local retailers and maintain independence, which is an asset in a time where local businesses are feeling the crushing weight of cost-of-living pressures. In other words, locals – whether it's individuals, families, or businesses – get the quick and efficient service they deserve. It’s why its Wangaratta branch offers daily delivery in the immediate area, and fortnightly delivery in Benalla, Bright, Mansfield, Myrtleford, Yarrawonga and surrounding towns. "We've been here for 25 years,” Ludovic Costa, Office Choice Wangaratta manager, said. "Local businesses employ local people, so it's important you support [them] because it goes back to the community at the end of the day." A love of local is precisely why they're getting behind the Wangaratta Chronicle's Shop Local This Christmas promotion, running from now until 19 December. Go in store and you can enter the draw to win a share of more than $6000 in prizes being offered, in addition to five stationary packs valued at $50 each to be gifted to five lucky customers with Office Choice.