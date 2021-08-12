ACROSS the North East there are three species of pigeons and doves that occur widely through a range of different habitats.

Most familiar is the Crested Pigeon, with their obvious pointy crests, that are common in farmland areas; the robust Common Bronzewing mainly frequents open forest areas or sites where there are lots of wattles; and the smallest and less conspicuous species is the Peaceful Dove which lives around forest edges and open woodland areas.

For much of the year the Peaceful Dove is, as its name suggests, quiet and inconspicuous.

But from the onset of spring and through the summer months, its pleasant notes – an oft-repeated doodle-do, doodle-do - is a characteristic sound of the bush throughout the region.

Contributing to the naming of this species is its quiet and docile nature and it readily habituates to people, occupying rural bush gardens and feeding along roadsides and driveways in suitable habitat.

Peaceful Doves are social birds, typically occurring in pairs or small groups, sometimes congregating in larger numbers around concentrations of food or water.

They feed entirely on the ground on seeds of native and introduced grasses, and fallen seeds from herbs and small shrubs, as well as other plant material.

As a result of this diet of dry seed, Peaceful Doves are never found far from water as they regularly need to drink.

This is particularly the case in warm and dry conditions.

While feeding on the ground, they are silent and move slowly pecking at seeds as they find them.

Combined with their grey-brown plumage and darker barred markings, they are somewhat difficult to notice, and it is often not until they move or flush that they are detected.

When flushed, they take off quickly at a low angle and with a faint whirring of their wings, landing on a nearby branch and assessing the situation before either flying away or choosing to return to the ground to resume feeding.

When not foraging, Peaceful Doves spend much of their time on the ground loafing and sunbathing.

Even during warm weather, they can be seen with outstretched wings lying on a sunny patch of ground, often flicking fine dust and debris into their feathers.

They then fly off to a safe perch where they spend some time preening – the dust and warmth encouraging any mites to move from their skin into the feathers and thus be extracted with their beaks during the preening process.

Also, during the early stages of the breeding season, males perform courtship displays to prospective female mates, mostly performed on the ground but also on a low branch, stump or rock, where he bows to her repeatedly, spreading his tail feathers and giving a constant guttural low-pitched cooing call.

This behaviour is typical of species belonging to the pigeon and dove family.

When breeding, Peaceful Doves construct a nest consisting of a frail platform of small sticks placed in the fork of a horizontal branch, often among a clump of twigs.

Females lay two white glossy eggs which are incubated by both sexes, and hatch after about two weeks.

The chicks remain in the nest for a further two weeks or so before fledging.

Locally, Peaceful Doves are moderately common in places such as the Warby Range and around the edges of other large patches of native forest and woodland, such as the Chiltern and Killawarra forests.

They also occur in red gum woodlands along many of our major rivers and creeks.