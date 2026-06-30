The Wangaratta Players Theatre Company is staging a brand new show over the next two weekends and it promises to be unlike any other Wangaratta audiences have seen before.

‘When the Rain Stops Falling’ is an epic play which runs intersecting story lines of one family from 1958-2039 in a stylised drama that tackles issues relevant to Wangaratta audiences.

Set in Alice Springs, the story follows present day Gabriel York and his grandfather 80 years ago, Henry Law, who insightfully predicted that fish would fall from the sky, foreshadowing the overwhelming flood to come.

Amidst all of this, Gabriel meets a young woman named Gabrielle and falls in love on his journey to uncover the past.

Cleveland Shaw, who portrays Gabriel York, said if you’ve never been to the theatre – then this is the show to start with.

"The experience is totally different to watching TV, or going to the movies or even seeing a play in a larger venue,” he said.

"Here you will be no more than nine metres from the action and, if you’re sitting at the front, you’ll hear the actors breathing.

"The action is immediate and your reactions will drive the story forward.

"The show is yours to share so come and join us."

The show has humour and drama and features some of the North East's most experienced actors and exciting newcomers on stage on 3, 4, 10 and 11 July at The Stage Door in Evans Street.

Recommended for mature audiences 15+, includes some sexual references and coarse language.

For more information head to the Wangaratta Players Inc. website, wangarattaplayers.org.au.

Tickets on sale now at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1524320.

*

What’s On In Brief

*

Sounds in the Shelves at Wangaratta Library

Enjoy a special performance by Charley Miller on Thursday July 2 from 6.30pm at the Wangaratta Library.

Charley is 16 years old and plays a contemporary styles of music, her inspirations are Sienna Spiro and Raye.

This is a free event to showcase the local young talent.

Escape from the cold, bring your friends, family and nibbles and settle in for this musical performance.

*

Mountains & Streams exhibition at Art Gallery On Ovens

Peter Bridle's exhibition 'Mountains & Streams' is on display at the Art Gallery On Ovens until Monday 6 July.

The exhibition features a selection of landscape photography captured in Scotland, New Zealand and Australia.

*

NAIDOC Week community gathering

Celebrate NAIDOC Week with a vibrant community event on Thursday 9 July from 10am-2pm at Apex Park honouring the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This special gathering brings people together to recognise connection to Country, celebrate culture and learn through shared experiences.

Enjoy a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere featuring cultural activities, a free barbeque, live entertainment, and opportunities to engage with local voices.

Whether you’re attending with family, friends or colleagues, this event offers a meaningful chance to reflect, connect and celebrate community spirit.

Join the community to acknowledge the past, celebrate the present and look forward to a strong and united future together.

*

Community Dance Around on in Whorouly

Dust off your dancing shoes and join a lively night of country-style fun at the Community Dance Around on Friday 10 July from 7pm to 10pm at Whorouly Library Hall with a donation entry of $10 for a family and $5 for an individual.

The evening is open to all ages and experience levels, with live music by Bally Kiel, a friendly atmosphere and even a lucky door prize.

*

Hughesy is cooking up comedy

Comedian Dave Hughes is gearing up to bring his stand-up show, ‘Cooked’, to Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 18 July at 7pm.

Known for his comical take on the world and appearances on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ and ‘Taskmaster Australia’, Dave is now touring the country.

Audiences can expect a good time, a night of laughs and brutally honest tales of his experience on the football field.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au.

*

Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

*

The Victorian State Ballet presents Aladdin

Aladdin and his adventures are set to come to life at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 25 July at 7.30pm in a brilliant ballet production and splendour of lush costumes, breathtaking music and beautiful choreography.

A wonderful story of intense love, burning passion, and bold expression full of fantasy and tragedy.

Created by Michelle Cassar de Sierra and Martin Sierra for the Victorian State Ballet, this production promises to become a favourite with Australian audiences.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

*