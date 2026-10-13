Free blokart sailing at Springhurst this weekend

North East Windsport Club invites the community to a free weekend of wind-powered fun this Saturday and Sunday, 17 and 18 October. The club is offering visitors the chance to experience the excitement of blokart land sailing firsthand at their Springhurst base (13 Anzac Road) from 9am to 4pm on both days. The event will feature free come-and-try blokart sailing experiences, along with a free sausage sizzle for visitors to enjoy. Club secretary Matthew O'Brien said blokarts are compact, three-wheeled land yachts powered entirely by the wind. "With colourful sails overhead and wheels beneath you, they offer all the excitement of sailing without needing a boat or getting wet," he said. "One of the great things about blokart sailing is that no previous sailing experience is necessary. "It's a sport that can be enjoyed by people of different ages and abilities, making it a fantastic activity for families, individuals and anyone looking for a new adventure." Throughout the weekend, experienced club members will be on hand to introduce newcomers to the sport, explain how the blokarts work and help visitors get behind the controls to experience the thrill of wind-powered sailing for themselves. "Our club hopes the weekend will introduce more people to this exciting and unique sport while showcasing our friendly and welcoming atmosphere," Mr O'Brien said. The event is part of the Discover Sailing initiative supported by Australian Sailing, encouraging more Australians to discover the enjoyment of sailing. For further enquiries phone the club on 0404 149 585.