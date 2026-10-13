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Free blokart sailing at Springhurst this weekend

<p>LAND SAILING: Come and try blokart sailing, for free, at Springhurst this weekend. </p>\\n
<p>LAND SAILING: Come and try blokart sailing, for free, at Springhurst this weekend. </p>\\n

LAND SAILING: Come and try blokart sailing, for free, at Springhurst this weekend.

Come try land sailing, and enjoy sausage sizzle
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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