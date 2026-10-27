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Festival program to strike a chord for all audiences

<p>TRAILBLAZERS: The Bamboos, now into their 25th year, the trailblazers of funk and soul are set to headline the main stage on Saturday at the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues featuring Kylie Auldist. </p>\\n
<p>TRAILBLAZERS: The Bamboos, now into their 25th year, the trailblazers of funk and soul are set to headline the main stage on Saturday at the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues featuring Kylie Auldist. </p>\\n

TRAILBLAZERS: The Bamboos, now into their 25th year, the trailblazers of funk and soul are set to headline the main stage on Saturday at the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues featuring Kylie Auldist.

The Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues is set for this weekend with a jam-packed program
Jordan Duursma
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 23 October, 2026

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