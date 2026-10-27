Festival program to strike a chord for all audiences

Wangaratta’s festival precinct will come alive with jazz, blues, funk, soul and more when the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues returns for its 36th year this weekend from Saturday 31 October to Sunday 1 November. More than 20 acts will perform across the weekend, with concerts in the Holy Trinity Cathedral grounds, inside the cathedral, at St Patrick’s Hall and in the Old Baptist Church, which will again host the Tiny Jazz Series. Artistic director Serge Carnovale said the program had been deliberately built to offer something for long-time supporters, families, younger audiences and people who might not usually consider themselves jazz fans. “We’ve tried to make it as eclectic and broad as possible,” he said. The festival opens with The Shuffle Club, an intimate cabaret-style event at St Pat’s Hall, offering audiences a unique start to the weekend in an electric festival atmosphere. The Main Stage presents a dynamic mix of jazz, blues and soul featuring Terry’s Pocket, Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers, Monstress and Horns of Leroy featuring THNDO, The Bamboos featuring Kylie Auldist, ISEULA New Orleans Special, Checkerboard Lounge and Frank Sultana Blues Band, before concluding with a headline performance on Sunday from Cookin’ on 3 Burners featuring Stella Angelico. Sydney act Monstress will add a hip-hop edge to a bill that stretches from traditional jazz and big bands to blues, soul and funk. Mr Carnovale said the variety was central to attracting new listeners while respecting the festival’s loyal following. “We want to break out and start moving into a new demographic,” he said. “Having a program that ticks all those boxes is really important.” He said only about 30 to 40 per cent of this year’s program was jazz, with a DJ also helping keep the cathedral precinct upbeat between sets. “It’s not a purist festival,” Mr Carnovale said. “It’s one for the community and for people just to be together and enjoy the atmosphere.” Free events will give newcomers a chance to sample the weekend, including the Wangaratta High School Stage Band in Ovens Street from 11am on Saturday, the Australian Army Band at St Patrick’s Hall from 4pm, and the traditional Sunday morning jazz mass. The cathedral grounds will return to a ticketed model, with day passes and a weekend pass available. Mr Carnovale said the weekend pass offered access to about 20 bands and represented strong value, while helping the not-for-profit event meet the substantial cost of artists, staging, lighting and accommodation. Beyond the main festival precinct, affiliated venues around Wangaratta will host further performances and events. The celebration will continue with Milawa Monday on 2 November with a day of live jazz, local food and wine across Milawa Cheese Company, Henley’s Wine Bar & Kitchen and Lancemore Milawa, tickets are available via humanitix. Mr Carnovale said the cathedral setting allowed the festival to remain manageable, affordable and beneficial to local businesses, accommodation providers and musicians building their careers. The National Jazz Awards will again be held alongside the festival, this year searching for Australia’s best young drummer. Mr Carnovale described Wangaratta as a “pathway festival” where musicians can move from clubs to larger rooms, regional events and, ultimately, international stages. He said that role made the event an important part of developing Australian music. Artistic director of three years, Mr Carnovale has placed a strong emphasis on Australian artists and hopes festival appearances will help performers build long, sustainable careers. “There’s plenty to choose from, and something for everybody,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the program we’ve built for 2026, a bold celebration of Australian jazz and blues that proves just how much talent and heart this festival brings, even in challenging times.” To view the full program or to purchase tickets, visit www.wangjazzblues.com.au.