A Wodonga man who allegedly crashed a utility into a fence of a Wangaratta home while attempting to flee police on Saturday is behind bars.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was believed police attempted to intercept a vehicle allegedly being driven by the 35-year-old on Graham Avenue about 3:50pm, 20 June.

“It is alleged the driver of the vehicle failed to stop before crashing into a fence of a property on Vincent Road,” they said.

Both the crashed utility and fencing were damaged and Graham Avenue was closed while emergency services cleared the vehicle and its debris.

Police arrested the Wodonga man and charged him with numerous offences including reckless conduct endangering life and dangerous driving.

The 35-year-old was also allegedly on bail at the time and unlicensed.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.