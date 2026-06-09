Travelling exhibition from the Museum of Australian Democracy, 'Changemakers', which focuses on the contributions women have made to Australia's democracy is on display at the Wangaratta Library until Saturday 11 July, with a free artist talk and hands-on workshop set for Saturday 13 June.

Created by artist Tal Fitzpatrick, the exhibition showcases eight textile banners which draw on historic visual protest traditions, including women’s suffrage campaigns.

Like their forerunners, Dr Fitzpatrick's banners make visible the challenges women face, highlighting contemporary issues including inequality and violence, and underscoring the role economic empowerment can play in helping to prevent and reduce that harm.

Dr Fitzpatrick said the exhibition celebrates activists and their allies who have championed justice and equality.

"This traveling component of the exhibition looks to raise awareness about issues of justice and equality that people are still fighting for today, including housing and the issue of gender based violence," she said.

For Dr Fitzpatrick, creating art is a way to express her frustration, grief and anger, and this collection of banners is no different.

"Sadly, in Australia to date this year alone 30 women have been killed as a result of gender based violence, including intimate partner, family and domestic violence," she said.

"Since 2000 Australia has lost more than 1300 women and girls to acts of mainly male violence - that’s one every four days on average.

"This is a national issue we need to be talking about honestly and openly - but it is an hard topic to bring up… I see art as one way to engage in these difficult conversations and textiles in particular as a way to couch those conversations in the kind of comfort and care that makes them more bearable."

The public is invited to attend a free artist talk at 10:30am and a 2.5-hour banner-making workshop at 12pm on Saturday 13 June, offering an opportunity to learn about craftivism and create a piece reflecting personal ideas for change.

“This is an opportunity for the community to engage with the exhibition, exchange ideas and create something meaningful that reflects their own perspective on change," Loueen Twyford, Wangaratta Library coordinator, said.

Dr Fitzpatrick said these workshop is designed to be really accessible and welcoming.

"No matter who you are, if you are interested in art/craft and making a difference then this workshop is for you," she said.

"You don't need any crafting experience - but even if you are highly skilled this workshop is still a great opportunity to come together and meet like-minded people and start a new little project."

All abilities, all genders and all ages over 10 are welcome in this space (children between 10-16 need to be accompanied by an adult).

In the artist talk, Dr Fitzpatrick will discuss her practice as an artist, craftivist and researcher with over 10 years experience in the field of craftivism.

In the banner making workshop participants will be provided with everything they need to make a craftivist banner of their own about whatever issue they feel passionate about.

"These banners are a great way to express your beliefs, connect with like-minded people and advocated for change in your community," Dr Fitzpatrick said.

Dr Fitzpatrick said craftivism is all about using the skills and materials we have on hand to make something beautiful or interesting that starts a conversation about something we care deeply about.

"It's a kind of activism that anyone can get involved in, no matter where they are or what issue they want to address," she said.

"What’s important in democracy is that we all engage in public conversation about our shared values and our hopes for the future.

"I believe we all want a world where our children and families are safe and have access to basic human rights like education, healthcare, housing, a clean healthy environment as well as fair treatment, safety and fair compensation in the workplace.

"My hope is that by coming together, making side by side, and having conversations about the future we want to see that we will be reminded that we have more in common with one another than we do differences."

While the events are free, bookings are essential.

To secure your spot, contact the library staff at 5721 2366 or library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au, or visit https://events.humanitix.com/host/wangaratta-library.