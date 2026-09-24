Free community celebration returns to Glenrowan

G’Day Glenrowan will return on Saturday 3 October from 9am - 1pm, with local market stalls, regional produce, live entertainment and family activities across Lions Park and Gladstone Street. Entry is free. This community-focused event offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, celebrating Glenrowan’s creative spirit and local talent. Visitors can explore market stalls featuring handmade items, locally baked goods, fresh produce, unique gifts, and plants. The day will also include live music in Lions Park, children’s face painting, and free entry to the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub, where visitors can experience the story of Ned Kelly’s last stand. Visitors are encouraged to take a walk-through town, grab a coffee, browse Glenrowan’s shops, and enjoy the range of local food options on offer. Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said G’Day Glenrowan is an opportunity to support local businesses, producers, and stallholders while enjoying a free community event. “We encourage residents and visitors to explore the market, visit the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub, and enjoy what Glenrowan has to offer," she said. For more information, visit the Rural City of Wangaratta What’s On listing for G’Day Glenrowan at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/GDay-Glenrowan-2026 * What's On In Brief * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 26 September at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Wangaratta Community Garden food swaps Community members are invited to swap surplus homegrown and homemade produce at the Wangaratta Community Garden’s monthly Food Swaps on Sunday 27 September. Held on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10am at the Wills Street garden, the free event is a chance to share fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, seeds, preserves, baked goods and more. Everyone is welcome, whether you have something to trade or simply want to connect with others and enjoy the community atmosphere. For more information or to keep up to date with upcoming events, follow the Wangaratta Community Garden on social media. *