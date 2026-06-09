Wangaratta's Gateway Health is one of 10 regional locations chosen for installation of a naloxone dispensing machine which will provide free 24/7 access to the lifesaving medication.

Naloxone is a free, easy-to-use nasal spray which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

Similarly to CPR, it is a simple tool anyone can use to help save a life.

It is non-addictive, cannot be misused, and works on heroin, prescription and synthetic opioids.

If it's believed someone is having an overdose, naloxone can be administered, and then 000 called.

The Wangaratta machine, which will be installed in coming months, is part of a state government trial rolling out 20 dispensing machines across the state, including 10 in regional and rural communities.

Machines have already been installed at the Alfred Emergency and Trauma Centre, Bayside Health in Melbourne and Sunshine Hospital, and Western Health in Brimbank, with additional sites to be rolled out in coming months in Bendigo, Lakes Entrance, Shepparton, Reservoir, Morwell, Ballarat and Mildura.

The remaining local government areas targeted for this trial include Frankston, Maribyrnong, Greater Geelong, Bass Coast, Greater Dandenong, Melbourne and Yarra.

Gateway Health already provides free naloxone and training during business hours at its Wodonga and Wangaratta sites, with no Medicare or Health Care Card needed.

The dispensing machine will build on this by removing barriers like cost, stigma and opening hours.

Free naloxone and training remain available during business hours at Gateway Health's Wodonga and Wangaratta sites.

Caddie Russell, program manager, alcohol and drug non-residential at Gateway Health, said: "Naloxone saves lives and we already provide this free at Gateway Health during business hours.

"This trial lets us go a step further at Wangaratta, with free access any time of the day or night.

"Overdoses don't keep business hours. Having this available around the clock, close to home, means help is there when people and families that need it most."

Anyone wanting free naloxone or training can visit Gateway Health during business hours.