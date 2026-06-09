A $150,000 allocation in the Rural City of Wangaratta's 2026-'27 budget will complete detailed design work for a community hub and sports pavilion proposed as part of the Wareena Park Masterplan.

Marcus Goonan, the rural city's director community and infrastructure, said the architecture package would ensure the project remained shovel-ready if suitable funding opportunities arose.

Mr Goonan said external funding remained essential to enable delivery of the project, which forms part of a masterplan adopted by council in August 2020.

"Noting the overall project is estimated to exceed $4 million and there are currently limited external funding avenues available, council continues to actively advocate for this and other priority elements within the masterplan," he said.

Mr Goonan said the community hub, proposed for the former Olympic Pool site, had been identified as a key next stage to provide flexible, multi use space for local community groups and activities.

It has long been mooted as a new home for the Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club, which moved into Tara Court as a 'temporary measure' 20 years ago, to make way for construction of the BIG W building.

The masterplan suggests the dedicated sports pavilion would ideally be situated on the western, or Swan Street, side of Wareena Park Oval, to provide the best access and viewing from the building to the oval, as well as views of Wareena Wetlands.

A double-fronted building accessible from both Swan Street and the oval was proposed, and it would include clubrooms to hold meetings, events and information sessions, as well as dedicated storage, canteen, changerooms, toilets and undercover viewing areas.