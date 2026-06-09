A musical journey from Yorkshire moors to the moon will take centre stage in Oxley, as a long‑running local choir invites the community to travel the world without leaving their seats.

Ostinato, the Wangaratta-based community choir, will present its latest concert ‘Visiting’ at Oxley Shire Hall on Sunday 21 June at 2pm.

Under the direction of musical director Ruth Hill-Noble (who has been with the choir since its formation more than 21 years ago), the performance promises a lively and imaginative program built around songs that all reference places from across the globe.

“We are visiting places all around the world,” Ruth said.

“Every song that we're singing has the name of a place in it.”

The concert has been carefully designed as a musical itinerary, taking audiences on what she described as a “reasonably logical transition” through different countries and continents.

The journey begins in the United Kingdom, with stops including Ascot, Yorkshire and Scarborough, before moving through Wales and Ireland and back to London.

From there, the repertoire broadens into Europe and beyond, with pieces including the ‘Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves’ and a Ukrainian prayer.

The choir then crosses the Atlantic to the United States with ‘Beautiful Ohio’ before returning home to Australia for a strong local segment.

“We decide we really do still call Australia home,” Ruth said.

Local flavour is a highlight of the program, including a performance of the Wangaratta Choo Choo, a playful adaptation of the well-known Chattanooga Choo Choo, with lyrics written specifically for the city by Wangaratta’s Jim McKean.

The concert also features Australian compositions including a work by acclaimed Indigenous composer Deborah Cheetham, as well as a song about the Murray River.

In a whimsical finale, the musical journey extends beyond Earth itself.

“We leap onto a ship… catch a spaceship, and then we are flying to the moon,” Ruth said.

“It’s quite a journey, and we’re taking the audience with us.”

The choir currently has around 40 members, with a rotating lineup reflecting the realities of busy community life.

“There’s a core group who are there every week… but everyone has a life,” Ruth said.

“We all practice at home, come together, and then polish it up in the weeks leading into the concert.”

A key part of that experience is accompanist Sandy Williams of Beechworth, whom Ruth describes as “the best accompanist in the North East, and much further afield.”

The concert will be held at Oxley Shire Hall, a venue the choir has long enjoyed performing in.

“It’s fabulous to sing in, the acoustics are wonderful,” Ruth said.

As an added bonus, audiences can also look forward to a traditional afternoon tea following the performance.

Tickets are $20 for adults, with children under 16 admitted for a gold coin donation at the door.

Bookings can be made via TryBooking.

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What's On In Brief

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Thirty x Thirty exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

Art Gallery on Ovens’ fourth annual Thirty x Thirty exhibition will run from 4 - 22 June.

The much-loved exhibition features small format artworks, each measuring 30 x 30 cm, created by regional artists working across a wide range of styles and mediums.

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Dementia Awareness information session

The Centre is hosting a free practical information session for the community to learn how to better understand dementia on Tuesday 16 June from 10am-11:30am.

You will learn what dementia is and the common signs, how to communicate with confidence, ways to support people with dignity and respect, and join in an interactive Q&A.

Perfect for families, volunteers, careers and anyone wanting to build understanding around dementia.

places are limited, to book call 1300 843 236 or email acvvs@thecentre.vic.edu.au by the 10 June.

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Vika & Linda to visit Wangaratta

Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda have recently released their powerful new single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, alongside the announcement of their ninth studio album.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 19 June at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Wangaratta Art Gallery exhibition openings

Join in the Wangaratta Art Gallery's opening of 'Petite Miniature Textiles 2026' and 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' by artist Ali Noble on Friday 26 June from 5.30pm.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

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Bluey show coming to Wangaratta

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June at 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

For more information and ticket links visit blueylive.com

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Free junior fishing competition set for Glenrowan

Young anglers across the district are being invited to cast a line at the King River & District Fishing Club's Future’s Fishing Competition on Sunday 28 June, at the Glenrowan Recreation Reserve at 10am.

The event is free to enter, participants will have the chance to win prizes, with a registration prize on offer and a raffle draw scheduled for 2pm.

Every fish caught earns an entry into the raffle, and a free sausage sizzle will be provided from 12.30pm.

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