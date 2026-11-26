Christmas shoppers are invited to Apex Park this Saturday 28 November, for the Rotary Club of Milawa Oxley's annual Christmas market, running from 8.30am to 1pm. A variety of stalls are booked in, with about 90 per cent expected to offer handmade products from local makers across the region. Committee member Jane Hill said the market was a good opportunity to tick off Christmas presents, including for the hard-to-buy-for people on the list. Santa is due to arrive at 10.30am, when children will have the chance to sit down, say hello to him and post their letters. Families are welcome to take their own photos on their phones, with Santa's helper on hand to snap the picture. The Rotary club will run free children's art activities, and Ms Hill said buskers were also expected. Hungry visitors will be well catered for, with the Rotary club serving hamburgers, sausages and egg and bacon rolls, alongside Greek and Asian food stalls. Other treats on offer include loaded biscuits, macarons, orange juice, snow cones, fairy floss and coffee. There will be plenty of space on the grounds for children to run around, and chairs for those who want to stay a while and soak up the market atmosphere. Ms Hill said the market had always been a social occasion, with people running into friends and neighbours, and she hoped that would continue. "We hope to spread a bit of hope and happiness and joy," she said. * What's On In Brief * Mosaic art class at The Old Town 'N' Country Tavern Locals looking to try a hands-on creative workshop can head to The Old Town 'N' Country Tavern Saturday 28 November for Mosaic Art Classes, where participants learn to assemble geometric patterns and lay tesserae. The session includes an apple tea service accompanied by Turkish delights. For further information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.artmasterclass.com.au/products/turkish-lamp-workshop-wangaratta. * Wangaratta West Artisans Market Wangaratta West Artisans Market is on Saturday 28 November from 9am to 1pm at St Michael's Anglican Church, the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts. It will feature a range of products, including handcrafted items, fresh produce, plants, and home-baked cakes. There is also the opportunity to enjoy morning tea, or a delicious brunch/lunch from the barbecue, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. A coffee van will be on-site, the ukulele club will perform from 10.30am, and there will be activities for children to enjoy during the market. * Busy Saturday at Winton Motor Raceway Winton Motor Raceway's final Fun Day for 2026 is on Saturday 28 November, running from 7am – 5pm, before rolling straight into their final Twilight Cruise for the year from 5pm – 8pm. Santa will be available for photos throughout the evening, their onsite café will be open for a bite to eat. For more information, visit www.wintonraceway.com.au/calendar. *