The Hoffman Duo, Heather and David Hoffman will be performing at Da Vinci Social Club 55 Pyles Lane Laceby on Sunday 5 July from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Their repertoire is extensive and diverse, and guarantees the audience will be dancing, singing and clapping, to all the songs you know and love.

The musical partnership of Heather and David is a story of two seasoned performers whose lives and careers merged in 1982 when they met, married and began performing together.

After 12 years professionally playing the club circuits on Queensland’s Gold Coast, they brought their celebrated sound back to Victoria all while maintaining an international touring schedule.

Heather has been performing since the age of seven and has a rich background that includes a scholarship to the Melba Conservatorium, where she studied classically and finished with honours.

David’s career began at 13 performing as a backing musician for many well-known acts.

At 17, David toured with Australian legend Normie Rowe for two years and has also played for Lee Conway, The Hawking Bros and Frankie Davidson.

Heather and David's diverse musical backgrounds unit to create captivating harmonies.

They are renowned for performances that are described as exhilarating, humorous, emotive and passionate.

Afternoon tea is included in the ticket.

To secure your seat, $20 for members and $25 for non-members, call Pip on 0409 307 606.

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What's On In Brief

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Bluey show coming to Wangaratta

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June at 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

For more information and ticket links visit blueylive.com

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Wangaratta Community Garden Food Swaps

Community members are invited to swap surplus homegrown and homemade produce at the Wangaratta Community Garden’s monthly Food Swaps on Sunday.

Held on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10am at the Wills Street garden, the free event is a chance to share fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, seeds, preserves, baked goods and more.

Everyone is welcome, whether you have something to trade or simply want to connect with others and enjoy the community atmosphere.

For more information or to keep up to date with upcoming events, follow the Wangaratta Community Garden on social media.

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Free junior fishing competition set for Glenrowan

Young anglers across the district are being invited to cast a line at the King River & District Fishing Club's Future’s Fishing Competition on Sunday 28 June, at the Glenrowan Recreation Reserve at 10am.

The event is free to enter, participants will have the chance to win prizes, with a registration prize on offer and a raffle draw scheduled for 2pm.

Every fish caught earns an entry into the raffle, and a free sausage sizzle will be provided from 12.30pm.

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'Mountains and Streams' exhibition

Border-based landscape photographer Peter Bridle is set to exhibit 25 of his impressive images as guest artist at the Art Gallery on Ovens from 25 June to 6 July in an exhibition titled 'Mountains and Streams'.

His bold shots are often captured in remote locations so it’s no surprise that Scotland, New Zealand, Tasmania and the Australian Snowy Mountains feature prominently.

The Art Gallery on Ovens is located at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street Wangaratta, opposite the Westpac Bank.

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