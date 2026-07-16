For one night only, three of the King Valley's winemakers will swap their own cellar doors for a single shared table.

They'll be pouring their wines side by side and telling the stories behind them in person, over a meal built specifically to match.

The evening allows curious guests to explore the varietal, wine structure, and the region's terroir alongside the winemakers through the dinner.

'Three Wineries One Table' brings La Cantina, King River Estate and Red Feet Wines together for the first time at one seated dinner, paired course-by-course with small plates from Ineata's Café on Saturday 1 August from 5:30pm–10:00pm at Whitfield Recreation Reserve.

Rather than visiting three cellar doors on three separate days, guests get all three winemakers, and 12 of their finest wines, at one table in one evening.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to share with our guests the diversity in wine varietals, and terroir of the King Valley," said Damien Star, winemaker at Red Feet Wines.

"You don't often get three winemakers sitting at the same table telling their wines story together, usually that's an individual wine dinner experience."

Each winemaker will present two wines, walking guests through the variety, the vintage, and what makes it distinct to this cool-climate pocket of Victoria's High Country.

Ineata's Café has designed a small plate to match each pour, creating six paired courses across the evening.

The event lands just after this year's vintage has settled into tank; and the 2027 vintage is starting in the vineyard with pruning underway.

Timing, the three winemakers say, makes for the freshest possible storytelling, with vintage conditions and winemaking decisions still front of mind.

Held at Whitfield Recreation Reserve in the heart of the King Valley wine region, the dinner is designed for seasoned collectors and curious newcomers alike, offering a level of direct access to winemakers that tastings and wine-writing coverage typically can't replicate this is a chance to ask the questions in person, at the table, rather than read the tasting notes after the fact.

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What's On In Brief

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Happy Dog Walk on Sunday

Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club will hold its monthly Happy Dogs Walk on Sunday 19 July from 9.30am, commencing at Clydes Café on Murdoch Road.

Dog owners are invited to take their dogs for a leisurely 3-4km walk, with coffee to follow as available.

For more information, phone Ron on 0417 644 877 or Kevin on 0418 221 260.

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Repair Café at the Sunday market

The Wang Repair Café will be at Avian Park Community Market on Sunday 19 July from 9am to 1pm.

Volunteers will be on hand to repair broken items including toys, sports gear, tools, household goods and more, to help keep them out of landfill.

They have been supporting the community in repairing broken stuff for almost nine years and are proud to keep hundreds of items out of landfill.

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‘Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens' exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ is on show at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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