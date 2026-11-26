Whenever Kym McAuliffe Phillips needed extra motivation for her 130km Everest Base Camp adventure, she had only to think of the women she was supporting through her fundraising efforts. With husband Brett and other family members, Kym took on the challenge in late September, battling the effects of high altitude but maintaining her naturally upbeat attitude. Along the way, Kym raised $2700 for the Northeast Health Wangaratta oncology wig room, through her Walk 4 Wigs initiative - which was well beyond her initial $600 target. Kym understands the value of the wigs available to oncology patients at the hospital, having seen the delight of her late mum, Judy, when NHW volunteer Anne Coutts helped her find the perfect wig while she was undergoing treatment. So Kym knew this was where she wanted to channel her efforts during the Everest Base Camp adventure, which she described as "a wonderful experience". "I love an adventure, and the scenery was beautiful," she said. "You're really pushing your body in such extreme conditions, in altitude that's not normal for you. "So I did have a couple of days when I had my grumpy pants on and was having a bit of a pity party, but I just thought of Mum, and others who are going through what she did. "The motivation of fundraising was what kept me going." Kym said she saw plenty of signs along the way that Judy was with her on the trek, from the person ahead of her in an airport wearing a 'Nana Judy' brand t-shirt, to the regular appearance of Judy's favourite flowers, dahlias. Anne caught up with Kym last week to hear about her adventure, and the funds raised for the wig room, and was thrilled to tell Kym that the $2700 would support the purchase of 10 wigs for the in-demand collection. "We have 20 wigs at the moment, and they are in regular use, helping people feel confident and more like themselves while they're having treatment," Anne said. "When we get new wigs, they go out straight away. We have lots of gaps in the cupboard at the moment, so this donation will really make a difference." Anne, who draws on 50 years of hairdressing experience as she volunteers up to 10 hours a week at NHW overseeing the wig room, said it didn't matter who came in, she could always visualise the wig that would suit them. Kym said she saw the Everest Base Camp walk as a "priceless opportunity" to support the wig room, having witnessed Anne's caring approach through her mum's experience. "I'd love to say thanks to the people who donated, not just from the Wangaratta community, but from Queensland and Western Australia as well; it's much appreciated," she said.