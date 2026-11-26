MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Kym McAuliffe Phillips and Anne Coutts with some of the current wig styles available in the Northeast Health Wangaratta oncology department. Anne has overseen the wig room as a volunteer for the past 15 years, while Kym's recent fundraiser, Walk 4 Wigs, raised $2700 which will go towards the purchase of new wigs for the NHW collection. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin