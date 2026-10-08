Let's celebrate 160 years of community

A country fate, fair or show is one of those rare events that has the power to bring together all cross sections of the community. The Wangaratta Show has harnessed that power for more than a century and a half, marking its 160th show today. Endless entertainment in the form of thrill-seeking rides, classic carnival games and a sizeable stick of fairy floss are all cornerstones of a buzzing family affair. And each year just seems to get better and better. But beyond the vibrant haze and flickering colourful lights, the show’s longevity can only be attributed to the very element that has remained unchanged throughout the years: community. Those who volunteer their time year after year, often behind the scenes without formal recognition, are driving force behind the long-term success of our show. Uplifting and celebrating local cross-sector talent; be it a middle-aged agriculturist or 10-year-old artist is a key part of the event. The show gives a platform to local performers and exhibitors with centre-stage exposure to thousands of people. Pertaining to every interest, passion and appeal by offering a whole artery of activities; everything from agriculture and horticulture, to emergency services and horse racing. As the saying goes, there’s something for everyone. As a community, let's get behind this iconic event this weekend, have some fun and recognise the hard work from those who make it all possible. Indeed, the soul of the show lies in community; in their achievements, their efforts and their very presence.