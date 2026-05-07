Wangaratta’s Art Gallery on Ovens will showcase the work of two local artists this weekend when Gaynor Hartley and Jackie Knights present their joint exhibition, 'A Reflection of Nature'.

The exhibition runs until 18 May and will be officially opened on Friday 8 May, with a launch event from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The community is invited to attend the opening night.

Gaynor and Jackie, both Wangaratta residents, have shared a long friendship built around their creative pursuits.

Over the years, they have led art groups together and travelled, often taking cameras to capture scenes from the natural environment that later influence their work.

"We are friends, foremost, and then we do our creative life together," Jackie said.

"This is my first exhibition, but Gaynor has exhibited before.

"It's nice to be doing it together... and in a local gallery.

"It's a very special space."

Despite working in very different styles, the pair share a common inspiration in nature and its effect on people.

Gaynor’s pieces are largely intuitive and abstract, created using hand-printed jelly prints alongside found papers and collage techniques.

Her work reflects a strong connection to gardens and colour, with layered compositions that are often accompanied by reflective or thought-provoking text.

"To me, it's experimental," Gaynor said.

"It's not necessarily going out and painting a landscape, it's just whatever comes from memory and what feels right when I'm putting it together."

Jackie works in a representational style using oils and acrylics.

Her paintings are inspired by quiet moments in nature, observing landscapes and scenes before translating those impressions to canvas.

Her work focuses on capturing the stillness and personal reflection found in those experiences.

"For me, I've done lots of clouds... I'm continuously looking at clouds when I'm driving," Jackie said reflecting on her work from this exhibition.

"I've gone through all my source photos and then I've come up with a theme... each time I looked at one of these photos, I saw something happening."

The exhibition highlights both the contrast and connection between the two artists, with each bringing a unique perspective while exploring the same theme.

The exhibition will be open to visitors on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 4pm, and weekends from 10am to 2pm.

A Reflection of Nature offers the chance to view local work that celebrates the beauty and influence of the natural world.

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What's On In Brief

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Sip, savour and socialise at Baddaginnie Jubilee Hall

Baddaginnie Jubilee Hall will come alive on Friday 8 May for the second annual Sip, Savour and Socialise event, a relaxed evening celebrating the best food, drink and artisan produce from North East Victoria.

Hosted by Baddaginnie Community Inc, the event will showcase 12 local stallholders, including returning favourites Baileys of Glenrowan, John Gehrig Wines, Pavlos Catering, Samaria Rose Farm and Brezel Mädle, alongside new faces such as Emme Mac Black Coffee (Molyullah), Pedal Slowly Brewhouse (Wangaratta), Saffron Gramophone Wines (Benalla) and Swiftcrest Distillery (Mansfield).

Visitors can sample and purchase wine, beer, spirits, coffee, cheese, baked goods, flowers and more, all produced locally.

The event falls on the Friday before Mother’s Day, making it a perfect opportunity for last‑minute gifts or a casual night out with friends.

Entry is free, with a gold‑coin donation encouraged for prize draws on the night.

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Tinderella comes to Cheshunt Hall

A laugh-out-loud cabaret hit from the border is heading to the King Valley, with Tinderella and the Eight Unique Uses of Tinder lighting up Cheshunt Hall on Friday 8 May.

Created and performed by Albury/Wodonga artist Alyce Fisher, Tinderella is a one-woman comedy cabaret drawing on real-life dating app experiences in regional Australia.

The 50‑minute, adults-only show blends sharp storytelling with mockumentary film, a tongue‑in‑cheek “TIT Talk”, audience interaction and plenty of heart.

Presented by King Valley Arts, the evening offers relaxed cabaret-style seating, with doors open from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own drinks and nibbles and settle in for a funny, frank and relatable night out.

Suited for ages over 18, the show is perfect for comedy and cabaret lovers and anyone who’s navigated the modern dating world or is curious about it.

Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/tinderella-cheshunt-hall and for more information, contact Suz Christison on 0428 298 052.

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Treasures with tunes set to bring Moyhu together

Moyhu will buzz with activity on Saturday 9 May, when Treasures with Tunes: Bringing Moyhu Together delivers a full day of bargains, music and family fun.

Supported by a Rural City of Wangaratta Community Sponsorship Grant, the event is delivered by the King River and District Fishing Club for the benefit of the whole community.

Festivities begin with a town-wide garage sale from 8am to noon, with car-boot stalls and bargain hunting guided by $2 maps available at the Moyhu Recreation Reserve.

From midday, live music by the Snow Road Troopers will set the tone, alongside food stalls, coffee, a licensed bar and a range of community group displays.

Families can enjoy free face painting, a jumping castle and a bucking bull, making it a true all-ages celebration.

All proceeds raised will be reinvested back into the Moyhu community.

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Wangaratta Farmers Market on Saturday

The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday 9 May in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm.

There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more.

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Community Dance Around on Saturday

Dust off your dancing shoes and join a lively night of country-style fun at the Community Dance Around on Saturday 9 May from 7pm to 10pm at Everton Hall with a dontaction entry of $10 for a family and $5 for an individual.

The evening is open to all ages and experience levels, with live music by Bally Kiel, a friendly atmosphere and even a lucky door prize.

Dances will be popping up in halls across the district, with further monthly dates scheduled through to August at venues including Bowmans-Murmungee and Whorouly.

It’s a family-friendly way to stay active and social through the cooler months, everyone is welcome to come along, have a go and enjoy a classic community night out.

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Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There is a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

Ruins in Reverse is a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised for 'talking to the furniture'.

The work explores the idea of shifting between realities, uncovering forgotten fragments that blur past and present.

Tracing the architectural features of the asylum buildings, Ruins in Reverse captures its physical and acoustic resonance.

Drawing on histories of architecture, institutions, geology, and mining connected to Beechworth, Ms Fischer’s recordings, research and impressions are reassembled into 'architectural assemblages' that merge sound and sculpture, material and context, creating an immersive reflection on memory and place.

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