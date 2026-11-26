Tomorrow marks an opportunity that voters in Ovens Valley and across Victoria get only once every four years. On Saturday, a majority of us head to the polls to vote for who we want to represent us in the Victorian Parliament. In Ovens Valley, nine candidates have put themselves forward, offering a genuine choice for local voters. Over the past two weeks through our Q&A with all candidates we have sought to provide a glimpse of where they stand on some key issues before you reach the ballot box. We are fortunate to live in a democracy where every one of us has a say, and voting is a way to speak up for what you believe in. Consider what matters most to you personally, to your electorate and to the wider state, from health and housing to roads, jobs and the cost of living. Who do you best trust managing the state’s economy and finances, and reigning in debt? Voting for the Legislative Council, also known as the upper house, has changed. Group voting tickets have been removed, so you will no longer see preferences directed on your behalf. Instead, you must number at least five boxes in order of preference, either above or below the line. Above the line, number at least five parties or groups, and below the line, number at least five candidates. Candidate groups now submit the order in which they appear on the ballot paper, and the voting instructions have been updated, so read your ballot carefully. However you choose to vote, make it count. Informed participation is what keeps democracy strong.