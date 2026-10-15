Moonwalker: Michael Jackson’s HIStory brings the king of pop's greatest hits to Wangaratta

Fans of the king of pop are in for a spectacular night of music, dance and unforgettable entertainment when Moonwalker: Michael Jackson’s HIStory comes to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 17 October 7.30pm. Fronted by three-time undefeated Michael Jackson Dance Off champion Paul Rizzo, Moonwalker delivers an electrifying concert experience that captures the energy, artistry, and influence of the King of Pop. Backed by a live band, powerhouse vocalists and incredible dancers, the production brings Michael Jackson’s legendary catalogue to life with authentic choreography and all the hits audiences know and love. "Michael Jackson’s music continues to connect with audiences across generations, and we’re delighted to welcome Moonwalker: Michael Jackson’s HIStory to our stage," Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre venue manager Tanya Camplin said. Don’t miss this electrifying tribute celebrating the life, music and legacy of one of the greatest entertainers of all time. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Repair Cafe celebrates 9 years The Wangaratta Repair Cafe will celebrate nine years of fixing for the community at the Avian Park Community Market on Newman Street on Sunday 18 October from 9am to 12pm. Organisers said they are very proud to reach this milestone with several of their original members still volunteering each month to assist people to give their items extra life, and look forward to celebrating with friends and visitors while we do a few repairs. * Good2Go Expo and Book Launch Good2Go Expo and Book Launch hosted at The Stage Door on Friday 16 October aims to start conversations around death, dying, grief and loss for Wangaratta residents. Running from 4pm to 8:30pm, the free community event pairs a hands-on death literacy exhibition, featuring practical resources on wills, advance care plans, and local support, with the official launch of 'The Bird and Bee', a new memoir by local author Rose Sexton reflecting on love, loss, and living life to the fullest, including a theatrical monologue performed in her soulmate's voice. For more information or to register, visit www.g2gproject.com.au. * Three open gardens Visit three lovely local gardens in and around Wangaratta on Sunday 18 October with Friends of Lacluta's (FOL) annual Open Garden series. Join in for coffee and cake, listen to music under the trees, buy a raffle ticket, talk to gardeners... all to support work in Lacluta in Timor Leste. Tickets for the event are $10 for one garden or $20 for three and can be purchased via Trybooking: https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1648086 or cash/card payment. If you would like further information regarding the Open Gardens and the FOL, visit their Facebook page 'Wangaratta Friends of Lacluta' or email folwangaratta@gmail.com. *