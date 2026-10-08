New lens on Kelly story

Any book which delves into the Ned Kelly story is bound to attract interest from local readers, and this will no doubt again be the case with Susan Hare's new release, 'Under Siege'. Subtitled 'Francis Augustus Hare - The Man Who Caught Ned Kelly', the book focuses on Susan's great-great-granduncle, who was the officer in charge of the capture of the Kelly Gang. Susan will visit Wangaratta Library this month, on Thursday 22 October from 6.30pm, to discuss the work she undertook after relocating to Australia and meticulously tracing her ancestors' footsteps. She combined archival research with family records and stories from Kelly descendants to tell the story of a man whose life was shaped by the opportunities and challenges of colonial Victoria during the Kelly era. Tickets are free to hear Susan speak at the Docker Street library, but bookings are essential, and can be made at https://events.humanitix.com/meet-the-author-susan-hare/tickets or by contacting the library on 5721 2366. Copies of 'Under Siege' will be available for cash and card sale at the event.