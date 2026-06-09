It is important to take advantage of moments throughout the year to reflect.

To take stock of the blessings, the successes and the positive moments in your life.

In the past couple of weeks, The Salvation Army have had the chance to reflect on the incredible spirit of generosity that pervades our Australian culture.

We saw Australia come together and dig deep for our Red Shield Appeal weekend recently.

We witnessed radical kindness and support, and for that, we say an enormous thank you.

However, for the Salvos, this time of reflection must pivot into action.

Our Red Shield Appeal is still aiming to raise $41 million by June 30, and we are not there yet.

What this reflection does provide us with, though, is a sense of hope for the future.

The hope that we will reach our goal and, more importantly, be able to continue our vital services right across the nation.

In fact, through supporting the Salvos this year, you can literally BE the hope that others desperately need.

It is the sort of hope which says to someone doing it tough, “It will be okay, we are here for you and we will help you at your point of need.”

This is the hope that the Salvos provide to someone every 17 seconds in Australia.

This is what you can be a part of through the Red Shield Appeal.

In fact, our recent research illustrates exactly what these people are going through.

Those coming to us for help are skipping meals daily, using public spaces to shower and eating out of rubbish bins – all because of the cost of living and how tough it is financially for so many people.

So, while we say the biggest thank you to all Australians who have given so far, we also say to those who may still be considering supporting the Red Shield Appeal to please do so.

Please be the hope for someone doing it tough.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from the Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS.

You can also donate at any Salvos Store.

Major Bruce Harmer, The Salvation Army

A lasting gift to our community

In a time when many community organisations are facing rising costs and growing demand for their services, the support provided by Garry and Marion Nash through the Garry Nash & Co Community Fund deserves heartfelt recognition.

The recent announcement that 23 local organisations will share almost $39,000 is about far more than dollars and cents.

It is about helping volunteers continue their important work, supporting people doing it tough, and ensuring communities across our region remain connected, resilient and strong.

Behind every successful grant is a story.

It might be a community hall purchasing a defibrillator that could one day save a life, a local service reaching isolated residents who need support, or a sporting club creating opportunities for people to come together and stay active.

These projects make a real difference to real people.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that since 2021, the fund has distributed around $200,000 through more than 100 grants, supporting organisations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of others.

Garry and Marion Nash understand that strong communities are built by people helping people.

Their generosity and commitment to giving back have touched countless lives throughout our region, and for that they deserve our sincere thanks and congratulations.

Tim McCurdy, Nationals MP for Ovens Valley