As a new crop of young players are drafted into the AFL and clubs across the nation - including those in the North East - begin pre-season training, a timely book release from Taylor Walker charts the evolution of a footy career, and the development of a boy into a man. Simply and aptly titled 'Tex', this "Taylor made footy story" follows the journey of a skinny teenager from Broken Hill who was drafted to the Adelaide Crows in 2007. Tex captained the club between 2015 and '18, steering the Crows through the unimaginable tragedy of coach Phil Walsh's death, and to a grand final two years later. He was Adelaide's leading goalkicker seven times in his 19 seasons, and in 2020 surpassed Tony Modra as their greatest-ever goalkicker. On retiring this year, he ranked third on the club's games record list with 319 to his name, and departed with a 715-goal tally. Behind that larrikin from Broken Hill was a fiercely-driven competitor who knuckled down and turned himself into an elite footballer, and became well-known in more recent years as a devoted husband and dad. Over nearly two decades in the AFL, Tex adapted to the plans of five new coaches, a rotation of teammates, and the physical demands of a long career. He dealt with setbacks and was no stranger to controversy, owning his mistakes and learning from them. His is a story about making the most of your talent, staying true to who you are, challenging yourself to improve - on and off the field, and appreciating everyone who helps make your dreams come true…as well as having a good time along the way. An ideal Christmas gift for young footballers eager to follow in his footsteps, 'Tex: A Taylor Made Footy Story', published by Harper Collins Australia, is now available.