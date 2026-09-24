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Platypus presentation the first step in hunt for local populations

<p>PASSION FOR PLATYPUS: A session in Wangaratta last Saturday helped launch a \"citizen science\" project to identify platypus populations in the Ovens catchment.</p>\\n
<p>PASSION FOR PLATYPUS: A session in Wangaratta last Saturday helped launch a \"citizen science\" project to identify platypus populations in the Ovens catchment.</p>\\n

PASSION FOR PLATYPUS: A session in Wangaratta last Saturday helped launch a "citizen science" project to identify platypus populations in the Ovens catchment.

"Citizen Science" initiative across the Ovens catchment
By Aasta Arctander
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

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