Platypus presentation the first step in hunt for local populations

More than 40 people attended a presentation in Wangaratta last Saturday on the natural history of the platypus. Hosted by the Ovens Landcare Network (OLN), the event at the Small Bore Rifle Club featured Josh Griffiths of EnviroDNA, a company specialising in the detection of platypus using DNA analysis. Mr Griffiths shared his decades of experience in the study of platypus in their natural habitat in Victoria and beyond and engaged in a lively question-and-answer session where audience members asked about survival strategies of platypus in times of drought and flood, and their prospects in a changing environment. Saturday's presentation helped launch a “Citizen Science” survey initiative organised by the OLN and funded by the Wetenhall Environment Trust, The June Canavan Foundation and the North East Catchment Management Authority. It seeks to establish where platypus exist throughout the Ovens River catchment, from major tributaries such as the King, Buffalo and Buckland rivers to smaller streams. “Through analysis of DNA extracted from water samples, we can know with a high level of certainty whether platypus exist in any particular waterway,” Mr Griffiths said. OLN vice president Paul Reser said additional presentations were held at Beechworth and Bright last weekend, and all were well attended and resulted in additional volunteers signing up. “More than 60 volunteers are visiting 150 selected sites across the catchment collecting water samples that we will be sending to the EnviroDNA laboratories in Melbourne for analysis," he said. "Most of the people attending the presentations stayed on for training on how to collect a sample. "Without these volunteers stepping up and agreeing to participate we just could not do this important work”. Results from the survey will be released in coming months, with a planned webinar hosted by the Ovens Landcare Network to discuss the findings.