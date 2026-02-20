A 23-year-old Wangaratta man has been fined after admitting to deliberately losing traction in his vehicle while driving through local streets last year.

The incident occurred on Monday, 7 July 2025, when Highway Patrol officers travelling east on Sisely Avenue observed a white Holden Commodore sedan lose traction in its rear wheels, Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard this week.

Police told the court the vehicle, with two passengers on board, was seen sliding from right to left as it continued north along Tone Road.

Officers intercepted the driver a short time later in Green Street.

The accused’s car was impounded, and the court heard the driver was cooperative throughout the process.

When questioned, he told police he had deliberately lost traction due to “peer pressure and stupidity”.

Appearing before Magistrate Lance Martin, the man, who had no prior court history, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

The accused said he needs to drive to work, and accepts he made a stupid decision.

Magistrate Martin said perhaps to the list of reasons for offending one could add a degree of immaturity as the accused was so easily pressured by his peers.

“I find the charges proven,” he said.

Taking his early plea and clean record into account, Magistrate Martin imposed a $500 fine and $95 in court costs, ordering the penalty without conviction.