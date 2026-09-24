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Police target speeding on high-risk local roads

<p>AREA OF CONCERN: Police monitored speeding on Bells Flat Road, Yackandandah, where they caught multiple speeding motorists. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n
<p>AREA OF CONCERN: Police monitored speeding on Bells Flat Road, Yackandandah, where they caught multiple speeding motorists. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n

AREA OF CONCERN: Police monitored speeding on Bells Flat Road, Yackandandah, where they caught multiple speeding motorists. PHOTO: Victoria Police

Operation Siren will see police monitoring speeding on roads identified as a community concern
Bailey Zimmermann
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

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