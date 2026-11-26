Independent candidate Steve Manning is the only Ovens Valley candidate among the field of nine choosing not to preference other candidates. How to vote cards lodged with the Victorian Electoral Commission for Ovens Valley candidates can be accessed on the VEC website: www.vec.vic.gov.au/electoral-boundaries/state-districts/ovens-valley-district The cards list candidates’ voting order of preference. Mr Manning’s card says he will never do preference deals with parties and other candidates, and leaves the choice up to you. Nationals incumbent Tim McCurdy has preferenced One Nations’ James Rouel number two, and Mr Manning number 3. Mr Rouel has preferenced Libertarian candidate Dr Julian Fidge number two and Family First candidate Carol Norton-Smith number three. Dr Fidge has preferenced Carol Norton-Smith at number two, followed by Mr Rouel, Mr Curdy and Mr Manning. Labor candidate Jennifer Smith has preferenced Animal Justice Party candidate Sue Litchfield at number two, with Greens’ candidate Benjamin Glibert number three, Mr Manning number five, Mr McCurdy number seven and Mr Rouel last at number nine. Mr Gilbert has preferenced Mr Manning at number two, Ms Smith at number five, Mr Mccurdy number six and Mr Rouel last at number nine. Ms Norton-Smith has preferenced Dr Fidge at number two and Mr Rouel at number three, followed by Mr Manning and Mr McCurdy. Ms Litchfield preferences Mr Manning at number two, Mr Gilbert number three and Mr McCurdy number seven and M Rouel last. Victorian Socialists candidate Bronwyn Murphy preferences Mr Gilbert number two, Mr Manning number four, Mr McCurdy number six and Mr Rouel last.