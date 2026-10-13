Preparation now can save lives this summer

After a wet winter, it would be easy for North East residents to feel a little less anxious about bushfire season. Green paddocks and full dams can create a sense of security, but that comfort must not become complacency. A dry, hot summer will quickly cure the grass that has flourished after recent rain, creating fuel across roadsides, farms and bushland. Conditions can change rapidly, and on a dangerous fire day there may be little time to decide what to do. That is why the CFA’s Get Fire Ready events across the district matter. They give residents a chance to understand their local risk, ask questions and turn good intentions into a practical plan. Preparation is not complicated, but it must happen before smoke appears on the horizon. Every household should know when it will leave, where it will go and what will trigger that decision. Properties should be cleared of dry grass, leaves and other fuel, while gutters, access points and water supplies should be checked. The VicEmergency app should be downloaded, with watch zones set for home, work, school and loved ones. Just as importantly, families need to talk through their plan. Farmers and landowners should consider livestock, machinery and safe access. Our region understands the speed and force of fire, we also understand the power of community preparation. Local CFA volunteers are offering their knowledge now, while there is still time to act calmly and thoroughly so take advantage of it. The work done today may protect property, reduce pressure on emergency services and, most importantly, save lives when summer’s worst conditions arrive.